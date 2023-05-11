JT Calhoun leads Manchester Valley boys lacrosse over Oakland Mills, 20-2, in Class 2A West region quarterfinal

In the opening minutes of Wednesday night’s Class 2A West region quarterfinal, Manchester Valley boys lacrosse coach John Piper called a timeout. With the Mavericks frustrated by Oakland Mills’ style of play, Piper begged for more energy.

Much like he has all season, JT Calhoun stepped up and led the charge as Manchester Valley dominated on the way to a 20-2 victory.

“After the timeout, we settled down,” Piper said. “Started moving our feet a lot more and found some open guys.”

Calhoun led the way for the Mavericks with five goals and one assist. The senior continues to prove why he is considered one of the best players in Carroll County heading into the playoff stretch.

“This season, he’s really done a good job of settling the ball down and keeping us on point when we start to panic,” Piper said.

After finishing the regular season as one of the county’s top scorers, Calhoun credits his success against Oakland Mills and throughout the season to his teammates, noting how in-sync they were offensively.

“My teammates are the reason I’m doing so well,” he said. “Everyone’s always ready and willing to make the extra cut to get open, so I’m able to get some pretty easy assists.”

In what has been an up-and-down season for the Mavericks, the team has grown together and started the playoffs hot, with eight players scoring Wednesday.

“For a lot of our guys, this season was their first taste of high school lacrosse,” Calhoun said. “So now that they have some playoff success, it builds everyone’s confidence.”

Building confidence is what Calhoun has done all season as the team’s captain. Taking charge of a young group, he has often served as a coach on the field as the team battled through some tough matchups.

“He’s a three-year varsity player so we’ve relied on him to take charge,” Piper said. “He’s done such a great job at taking those young guys under his wing.”

After earning a trip to the regional semifinals Friday against the Glenelg-Hammond winner, Piper is confident that with Calhoun leading the charge, his team will be ready. He knows how such a dominant showing against Oakland Mills will only push Calhoun and the rest of the team to go harder.

“Time to tighten up our X’s and O’s, hydrate and prepare,” he said. “I know we’ll be ready for our next challenge.”

2A West region quarterfinal: Manchester Valley 20, Oakland Mills, 2

MV — JT Calhoun (5), Connor Fique (4), Gavin Reid (3), Matt Foran (3), Ryan Clark (2), Nick Grimm (1), Grant Miller (1), Kyle Robinson (1)

OM — Xavier Vereen (1), Malachi Patterson (1)