Manchester Valley softball shuts out Marriotts Ridge, 10-0, to win regional championship

Marriotts Ridge Jasmin Smith throws the ball against the Manchester Valley Mavericks at Manchester Valley High School in Manchester, Maryland on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Manchester Valley won the regional final 10-0 after only six innings. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

Makenna Deane knew this was her day to shine. She didn’t waste the opportunity.

The senior pitched a five-hit shutout and recorded seven strikeouts to lead host Manchester Valley to a 10-0 win over Marriotts Ridge in the Class 3A East Region I championship Wednesday. She also contributed two of the Mavericks’ seven hits and an RBI at the plate.

The Mavericks will now wait for the state to reseed the teams on Thursday to find out who and where they will play in the state quarterfinals on either Friday or Saturday.

Brooke Sims led Manchester Valley at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two singles and plating four RBIs in the win.

“I was fortunate to have everything working today and my defense played great behind me,” said Deane. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. I also went up [to the plate] with an aggressive mindset. We knew we had to put the ball in play to win.”

Manchester Valley’s Alex Watts, left, and Ashley Hipsley cheer on Brooke Sims after Sims batted in the final runs of a 10-0 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the Class 3A East Region I final Wednesday. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

And put the ball in play they did. The Mavericks followed up a top of the first inning where Deane allowed a single but struck out the side. Then they did some damage of their own.

Kasey Thomas led off the inning with a single but ended up on second on a throwing error. Mackenzie Murray reached on a dropped pop-up, and the Mavericks took a 1-0 the lead when Thomas scored on the play. After a ground out, Deane helped her cause with a single that plated Murray for a 2-0 lead. A double two batters later by April Bitzel scored Alex Watts, who was pinch running for Deane, for a 3-0 lead.

“I thought I got a little bit lucky on that one,” Bitzel said. “I hit it and it just found a hole.”

Sims got her first two RBIs when she hit a single and took advantage of a throwing error to end up on second and score Hailey Facchine and Bitzel for a 5-0 lead.

The Mavericks, who sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, got another run on a Kaylee Lettau RBI single to close out the scoring in the inning.

“We took advantage of a few things in the beginning, plus got a couple of hits,” said Mavericks coach Mike Hernandez. “Our defense played spectacular, and Makenna pitched a great game. That’s a winning formula for us.”

Marriotts Ridge pitchers Olivia Ober and Jasmine Smith managed to hold the Mavericks’ high-octane offense in check until the sixth, when the Mavericks put the game away.

Manchester Valley’s April Bitzel gets a hit during Wednesday's Class 3A East Region I final against Marriotts Ridge. (Haldan Kirsch/for Carroll County Times)

The biggest hit in the inning came off an Ashlee Hipsley double, which scored Sylvie Elliott and Caitlin Boden to increase the margin to 8-0. Sims finished the game with a single which scored Watts and Hipsley for a 10-run rule win.

Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson was complimentary of the Mavericks’ effort, but felt his team gave them too many opportunities.

“We didn’t play defense,” Parson said. “Down six runs early, you have to chip away each inning, and we didn’t do that. I tip my cap to them. They did a great job on defense and put the ball in play, which put the pressure on our defense. I also give a lot of credit to Ms. Deane. She was dominant in the circle and shut our offense down.”

Class 3A East Region I

Regional Championship

Manchester Valley 10, Marriotts Ridge 0

MR 000 000 X – 0 5 5

MV 600 004 X – 10 7 0

Ober, Smith (6), and Mellady; Deane and Smith. 2B: MV – Bitzel, Hipsley.