Manchester Valley girls lacrosse aces first county test with 13-6 win over Liberty

Manchester Valley players celebrate a goal against Liberty during a girls lacrosse game at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In a deep Carroll County girls lacrosse field, Manchester Valley coach Shelly Brezicki knows every game is a chance to send a message and build momentum as teams chase the county title.

The Mavericks matched up with another top contender, Liberty, in Thursday’s county opener with both teams entering undefeated. Manchester Valley used a high-scoring first half to pick up a 13-6 win.

“I think we executed on both ends of the field,” Brezicki said. “I think the girls did a really good job of running our plays.”

The Mavericks (4-0, 1-0 Carroll County) jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Emma Penczek and Haylie Bittinger pushed the pace on the offensive end. Bittinger scored four goals in the game, getting herself off to a strong start in county play.

Penczek finished with a hat trick, taking advantage of multiple one-on-one opportunities and beating Liberty defenders for open shots. The sophomore also added two assists on the night, showing how versatile she can be when the offense is clicking.

With the season still in its early stages, Penczek lauded her team’s ability to keep firing despite some missteps common for a team finding its way at the beginning of a long season.

“I think we did a really good job of letting our mistakes roll off and not hold us back,” she said.

Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek releases a shot resulting in a goal with Liberty keeper Emily Pond and Julia Lucas, right, defending during Thursday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty (3-1, 0-1), with goals from Riley Matthiessen and Jenna Evans, cut into the lead before the half. Manchester Valley didn’t flinch, rebounding from the defensive miscommunications and regaining control of the game.

Casey Meredith was a stabilizing force in the rare moments the Mavericks struggled. The Towson University commit scored twice and added two assists, controlling the pace, finding open teammates and setting them up for scoring opportunities.

“We were kind of startled at first because even though we practice and go through the game plan, it’s different when you get on the field,” she said. “Sometimes, you get nerves.”

Sensing her team’s frustrations after a Matthiessen goal got the Lions closer, Brezicki called a timeout. The pause allowed Meredith, Penzcek and Audrey Chopper to catch their breath after many minutes on the field.

Manchester Valley's Aubrey Chopper sprints up the field with the ball as she tries to outrun Emily Spampinato, left, and other Liberty opponents. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With the offense getting a moment to regroup, the Mavericks regained control as a designed play ended with Meredith finding Bittinger for another goal.

From there, they never looked back. With the game firmly in their control, Manchester Valley secured its first county win of the season. For Brezicki, the win marks the first of what she hopes is many, knowing Liberty is just one of several rivals ready to give her team a battle in Carroll County.

“We respect all of our county teams,” she said. “We know that it’s gonna be a tough road from here.”

Manchester Valley 13, Liberty 6

Manchester Valley: Haylie Bittinger (4), Emma Penczek (3), Casey Meredith (2), Sarah Brisson (2), Natalie Burmeister (2).

Liberty: Riley Matthiessen (3), Jenna Evans (1), Annika Wray (1), Emily Spampinato (1)