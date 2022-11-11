Manchester Valley field hockey advances to 2A state final after shootout win over Kent Island

Four times in a game that went beyond regulation, beyond double overtime and into penalty strokes, Manchester Valley goalie Charlotte Schurman faced a penalty stroke from Kent Island midfielder Megan Carpenter. But Shurman’s three saves, including one on the game-deciding stroke, lifted the Mavericks to a win in the Class 2A state semifinal, played at Paint Branch High School.

“She has been big for us all season long,” Manchester Valley assistant coach Nick Cappadora said. “She has been absolutely unbelievable this season, but especially she’s turned it up a notch in the playoffs.”

The game was tied at 1 after regulation and Manchester Valley prevailed in a shootout. The Mavericks (13-2-1) will play Glenelg in the 2A state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Stevenson University.

The Manchester Valley field hockey team rushes on to the field to celebrate its win in a shootout over Kent Island in a Class 2A state semifinal Thursday at Paint Branch High School. (Ian Decker)

Once during regulation and again in the first overtime period Thursday, Carpenter, a senior captain who will play collegiately at the University of Massachusetts, stepped up to the line to take a penalty stroke. Both times, Schurman stood tall.

In the one-on-one shootout, after three previous Kent Island misses and three Manchester Valley goals, Carpenter came in for a must-convert stroke and her team’s season in the balance.

Carpenter weaved into the circle, faked right and pushed the ball to her backhand before launching a powerful shot that rang off the crossbar. She rushed for the rebound and snuck a shot past the diving Schurman, but the ref’s whistle had the final say on the game’s outcome — in strokes, players have 10 seconds to score, and Carpenter’s shot failed to cross the line before time expired.

“Well, it’s hard,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said. “It’s never easy, but good motivation for the younger girls that are out here.”

Schurman’s play in net, combined with a defensive masterclass and team passing sent the Mavericks to the championship game for the first time in school history.

“It’s a total team effort,” Cappadora said. “Because we’ve had so many people contribute on this team that it’s no one player that you can hone in on. We’re coming from you from all angles.”

The No. 1-seeded Buccaneers struck first, opening the scoring in the first quarter. At the five-minute mark, junior midfielder Jamie Tranquill took a corner and delivered to Carpenter, who laid the ball off for freshman forward Willow Yost who buried her shot past Schurman.

But No. 5-seeded Manchester Valley responded emphatically right before halftime. Sophomore midfielder Allie Largent tore off on a brilliant run that ended with the ball in the net, but the move was waved off because the shot was too high — shots cannot exceed 18 inches in height.

But on their ensuing attempt, freshman forward Amanda Herrold pumped a hard shot from the left side, which pinballed around the circle and past senior goalie Allie Cimagalia to tie the game.

With the sides reduced to seven players in overtime, Manchester Valley sophomore defender Sophie Baer picked up a yellow card. But the Mavericks hung on to force the game into strokes.

“To go to strokes after one of our starters got a 10-minute penalty and sat out almost the entire second overtime period,” Cappadora said. “So to hang on to the game and to push, it was just incredible.”