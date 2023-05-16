Manchester Valley girls lacrosse beats Glenelg for regional title, 10-9, on Erin Herrold’s overtime goal

Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek loses the ball while being defended by Glenelg's Catherine Taylor (3) and Madelyn Renehan in the second half. Manchester Valley takes a 10-9 overtime win over visiting Glenelg to win the Regional Championship Monday night in Manchester. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse has had a simple mantra all season: “Row the boat,” an idea started by University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck.

The row the boat mentality focuses on remaining positive and resilient in the face of adversity. During the break before overtime of Monday’s Class 2A West Region I against Glenelg, Mavericks coach Shelly Brezicki told her girls, “This is when we have to row harder. This is what Saturday practices, timed runs all of that is for.”

Advertisement

Brezicki added: “Possession is key, but more important than that is staying focused and staying in the plan of what we want to do here.”

The Mavericks won the overtime draw to get that possession, where senior midfielder Erin Herrold earned Manchester Valley an 8-meter opportunity.

Advertisement

The senior drove toward the goal and fended off multiple Glenelg defenders, tucking the shot past goalie Emily Altshuler. Herrold immediately threw her arms in jubilation, hugged by teammates, as top-seed Manchester Valley finished off the 10-9 overtime victory over No. 2 Glenelg. The Mavericks won the region title and will host a state quarterfinal game Wednesday.

“I was on the line and I just went for it,” Herrold said. “I said, ‘This is mine, I have to go in and get it.’ This is the only thing that matters right now. It felt unreal after, unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Manchester Valley's Erin Herrold, left, and teammate Addison Meyer begin the celebration after Herrold scores the winning goal in overtime as Manchester Valley beat Glenelg for the regional championship. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In a back-and-forth game, Manchester Valley (16-0) found itself trailing by a goal inside of three minutes remaining. Needing a big play, sophomore midfielder Emma Penczek stepped up when her team needed it most. With the Gladiators face guarding her, Penczek popped out and cut toward the middle. She finished off a feed from Casey Meredith for her team-high fifth goal of the evening. Penczek totaled seven points Monday, adding two assists.

“It wasn’t honestly a designated play,” Penczek said. “We were supposed to be in a play and it ended up being a face guard out wide. Me and Casey connect really well and we find each other when needed. We know each other’s speed and we know each other’s abilities.”

Both teams had an opportunity to retake the lead before regulation ended, but the Gladiators turned the ball over inside the final 90 seconds and the Mavericks were unable to get off a shot in the final 30 seconds.

Manchester Valley struck first on Penczek’s 8-meter opportunity. However, Glenelg (14-3) responded with back-to-back goals by Isa Torres and Kamryn Henson. Then the Mavericks responded with four straight goals, three coming of with a player advantage.

With the Mavericks building control, Henson responded with two straight goals to bring Glenelg back within one. Herrold scored on a 8-meter late in the first half, putting Manchester Valley back up two at halftime.

Advertisement

From left, Glenelg's Ava Rivera, Kam Henson and Cece Cassity chase after a ground ball with Manchester Valley's Casey Meredith in the first half. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Held without a goal in the first half, Glenelg senior attacker Lauren LaPointe came alive in the second. She scored three consecutive goals to give the Gladiators the lead back. LaPointe scored two of the three goals on off-ball cuts, with freshman Ava Hernandez assisting them. Altshuler also made several key saves to keep Glenelg on top.

The momentum pendulum continued as Meredith tied the game at 7 for the Mavericks. The teams exchanged two more goals each to end regulation.

Then it was Herrold’s time to shine, scoring the Mavericks sixth 8-meter goal of the evening, moving them one step closer to capturing a state title.

“We were all crying, it was really emotional,” Herrold said.

Meanwhile for Glenelg, the season ended in the regional final for a third straight year. However, coach Alex Pagnotta said he was proud of the resiliency his team showed throughout the season after graduating 13 seniors.

“We came in and we knew we graduated a bunch, I think we surprised some people where we finished up and how competitive we ended up being when it was all set and done,” he said. It was a jigsaw puzzle all season, we had a bunch of injuries, we just kept shifting and we’re very resilient. It was just great to see that bounce back, continue to stay in the game and try to survive and make it through these playoffs.”

Advertisement

Goals

MV: Emma Penczek-5; Erin Herrold-2; Addison Meyer-1; Haylee Bittinger-1; Casey Meredith-1.

G: Lauren LaPointe- 4; Kamryn Henson-3; Isa Torres-2

Saves

MV: Zoe Cassell: 6

G: Emily Altshuler: 13