Undefeated Manchester Valley girls lacrosse propelled by unselfish, team-first culture

Manchester Valley players celebrate a goal against Liberty during a game on March 30. The Mavericks are 6-0 this season, 3-0 in the county with wins over Liberty and Century, who each won state championships last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse does Friday practices a tad differently. Instead of beginning on the lacrosse field, the team starts on the tennis courts for “challenge Fridays.”

While lacrosse-specific skills may not be the focus at the start, competing and bonding as a team are as both JV and varsity laugh and smile as they play a friendly game.

“It helps us round out a very stressful week,” Erin Herrold said. “We can just chill and have fun with each other, while at the same time push each other while laughing and joking around.”

There has been a lot to smile about for the undefeated Mavericks this season. Tuesday’s win over Century not only kept the team’s perfect record intact — now at 6-0, 3-0 in Carroll County — but also marked the second reigning state champion Manchester Valley has defeated within the first weeks of the 2023 season.

With the win over Century in addition to a March 30 victory over Liberty, the Mavericks hold wins over last season’s Class 2A and 1A state champions. In such a deep county where every game matters, coach Shelly Brezicki was impressed with how her team responded to pressure-packed moments.

"I thought our girls did a really nice job of not dwelling on the things that weren’t working, but rather being open to the adjustments we had to make,” she said.

Manchester Valley's Emma Penczek, right, leads the Mavericks with 27 goals and 16 assists. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Mavericks have gotten contributions for a lot of sources. Emma Penczek leads the team with 27 goals and 16 assists. Five other players have scored 10 or more goals, with Natalie Burmeister and Sarah Brisson each also reaching double digits in assists.

Sacrifices and adjustments have been the key to the Mavericks’ start. With new contributors to the team this year, some have had to play multiple positions or switch to new ones entirely to help the Mavericks win games.

Haley Bittinger moved predominantly to attack after playing a lot of midfield last season. She’s second on the team with 14 goals. She’s had help from Burmeister (13 goals and 11 assists), who has played well, stepping up from her reserve role last year.

Maya Trump and Sophie Bear are new to the defensive side of the field, but have played like experienced vets for Brezicki as they continue to grow more comfortable in their roles.

They are just some of the many that have stepped up and played well for the Mavericks as they rise to the top of the county standings.

“You want to do the best for your team,” Burmeister said. “Even if it’s making you uncomfortable.”

Manchester Valley's Aubrey Chopper sprints up the field with the ball as she tries to outrun a pair of Liberty defenders during a game on March 30. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Over the years, Brezicki has laid the foundation for a culture where everyone is locked in and focused on the same goals, even if it means sacrificing individual accolades or playing time.

With some of her best players and team leaders buying in, the message is passed down. The results so far this season have shown a team that has beaten the best while looking forward to its next challenge, one they know they can conquer together.

“We’re all focused on the same goal. We’re gonna work to do whatever we have to do,” Casey Meredith said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, Coach B always has the highest standard for each and every one of us.”

As the season approaches its home stretch, and the Mavericks having already conquered some of their toughest opponents, Manchester Valley will look to keep moving forward as they remain humble and ready for the road ahead.

“Good or bad, we have talked about not dwelling on the past too much,” Brezicki said. “We’re into the now and focused on getting better on and off the field every single day.”