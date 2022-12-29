Emma Penczek, Casey Meredith spearhead defense for Manchester Valley girls basketball in 47-31 win over Walkersville

Manchester Valley girls basketball coach Heather DeWees pleaded with her team to keep trapping Walkersville’s guards in the corners despite already being up double digits late in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks were unrelenting with the defensive pressure all night, led by guards Emma Penczek and Casey Meredith. Forced turnovers led to many easy second-half baskets in Manchester Valley’s 47-31 win Wednesday night.

Manchester Valley's Carmaya Bowman, right, pulls up for a jump shot in the first half during Wednesday's game against Walkersville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“That was a really good win for us,” DeWees said. “Walkersville is a very aggressive, well-coached team.”

Points were at a premium for both teams as the first quarter was filled with a lot of contested looks and dogpiles for loose balls. Manchester Valley was able to rally behind forward Carmaya Bowman and take control of the game midway through the first half.

Bowman, who finished with a game-high 14 points to go with seven rebounds, had a tough first half as she was constantly doubled in the post. The senior was able to take advantage of the extra attention, making the unselfish pass to open teammates ready to shoot and knock down 3-pointers. The formula worked all night for the Mavericks as they a double-digit lead by halftime.

“I knew they were going to crash on me, so I looked to pass more.” Bowman said.

The Manchester Valley defense shut the door in the second half. Led by Penczek and Meredith, the Mavericks displayed their pressure defense. The press allowed both guards to control the pace of the game, turning hard defense into easy offense as the Mavericks pushed the lead to 20 after three quarters.

“We just started to read them better,” Penczek, who finished with nine points and five steals, said. “Once we understood what they were doing, it made getting steals easier.”

Both point guards understood the value of sharing the court together while leading the team on both ends of the floor.

“As the point guard, it’s important to keep a clear head,” Meredith said. “We execute so much better and more efficiently instead of it being pure chaos.”

Manchester Valley's Casey Meredith shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of Wednesday's game against Walkersville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The senior finished the game with eight points and matched her fellow point guard’s defensive impact with five steals of her own.

Manchester Valley put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks forced another Walkersville turnover and immediately ran a half-court play call by Dweebs to perfection.

The sequence ended in an open 3-pointer at the top of the key for Bowman that she drilled to seal the deal and move the Mavericks to 7-1 on the season.

With the holiday slate of games over, DeWees is excited as she knows what her team is capable of when following the lead of her two tough point guards.

She anticipates that the pressure and cohesiveness defensively are here to stay as Manchester Valley moves forward.

“When you have those kinds of players on the floor, and then you add three or four more to the mix, they want to put pressure on people,” DeWees said. “They see people make mistakes, and they like it.”