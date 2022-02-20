Manchester Valley girls basketball employs defensive mindset on way to Carroll County championship

“We have a lot of people who are contributing offensively,” DeWees said. “We don’t really have anybody averaging double figures. Carmaya Bowman is leading us in scoring at around nine or 10 points a game. For the most part, I’ve probably got Carmaya Bowman, Kyrsten Lucas, Taylor Leaman, Resse Kresslein, they’re all averaging between six and nine points a game. Then I got another group of kids averaging between four and six points a game.”