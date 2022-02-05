Manchester Valley girls basketball rides dominant second quarter to beat Francis Scott Key, 53-40

After a relatively even first quarter, things started to jell for the Mavericks (16-1, 8-1) in the second. After holding Key (10-7, 4-5) scoreless for the last 3:17 of the first quarter, the Mavericks bookended that effort by keeping the Eagles off the board until 3:51 left in the second quarter. Only a Caroline Kohr free throw kept the Eagles from being shutout in the quarter.