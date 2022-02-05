Manchester Valley girls basketball rides dominant second quarter to beat Francis Scott Key, 53-40

Host Manchester Valley entered Friday’s game against Francis Scott Key vowing to work on its offense after a rough outing Tuesday at Century.
Instead, the No. 10 Mavericks turned up the defense, holding the Eagles to one point and no field goals in the second quarter en-route to a 53-40 victory.
Seniors Taylor Leaman and Kyrsten Lucas were honored on senior night before the game, and then led their team in scoring. Leaman scored 15 points, while Lucas added 11 points.
Manchester Valley used a combination of man-to-man, zone and pressing to thwart FSK, and the aggressive defense set up the offense.
“We get a lot of our points on fast-break opportunities that are caused by our defense,” Manchester Valley coach Heather DeWees said. “I think that was definitely the case in the second quarter.”
After a relatively even first quarter, things started to jell for the Mavericks (16-1, 8-1) in the second. After holding Key (10-7, 4-5) scoreless for the last 3:17 of the first quarter, the Mavericks bookended that effort by keeping the Eagles off the board until 3:51 left in the second quarter. Only a Caroline Kohr free throw kept the Eagles from being shutout in the quarter.
Manchester Valley took a 28-9 lead into halftime and was never seriously threatened after that point.
“We had some great communication [in the second quarter],” said Lucas. “It’s very important for us to play good defense. After the Century game where we only scored 26 points, it was our goal to focus on the offense. Instead, we used the defense to set up the offense.”
FSK mounted a bit of a charge in the fourth quarter. Trailing 42-21 entering the final frame, the Eagles used eight points by junior Ally Mathias (16 points for the game) to narrow the margin. By that time though, it was too late.
“Defense is the backbone of our team,” DeWees said. “It’s our goal to always keep the other team to under 40 points. Defense is a constant. There may be nights where the offense isn’t flowing but, hey, you can always play defense, right?”
The win keeps the Mavericks on top in the Carroll County League, though they still have to play Westminster twice in the next few weeks. While being happy to be where they are, Leaman realizes there’s always room for improvement.
“We’ve come a long way since the season started, and I’m proud of what we’ve done so far,” said Leaman. “Still, there’s always room for improvement. You can always work to get better.”
FSK coach TJ Develin credited the Mavericks for their great play, but he also said some of the wounds were self-inflicted.
“It was like there was a lid on the basket in the second quarter,” said Develin. “They played great defense, but we got a little frazzled, and that’s kind of been a trend lately. We’ll go back and watch the film and try and get that fixed.”
Manchester Valley 53, Francis Scott Key 40
F. S. Key – Miller 5, Kohr 8, Mathias 16, Watkins 8. Rose 2, Taku 1. Totals: 16 7-13 40.
MAN VALLEY – Leaman 15, Lucas 11, Penczek 8, Kresslin 6, Meredith 5, Bowman 8. Totals: 20-5-8 53.
Halftime: MV, 28-9.