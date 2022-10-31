Manchester Valley field hockey grew its skills and team bond as it earned top playoff seed

Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz gives instruction to her players during a team practice at the school on Friday. The Mavericks have transformed from a young team led by a handful of seniors into a group looking to make a long playoff run. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley field hockey has put in a lot of work to get to where it is. The result? Tying for the best record in Carroll County and earning a No. 1 regional playoff seed.

Senior midfielder Ashley Mountcastle doesn’t necessarily agree that “hard work” is the correct terminology, however.

Advertisement

“I guess work isn’t the best way to say it since we all love playing hockey,” she said. “It’s not really work if we’re having fun doing it.”

Regardless, the Mavericks have transformed from a group of young players blended with a few veterans into a team looking to make a run toward a state championship.

Advertisement

Freshman Amanda Herrold, right, gets a shot on goal while defended on the drill by sophomore Violet Unkle during Manchester Valley's field hockey practice on Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“We are young and there’s a learning curve,” coach Denean Koontz said. “We took baby steps at the start of the season. As we talked [in the] preseason, our goal each day was just to get better and improve and get more confidence. Throughout the season, it was nice to see that personal growth and that growth as a team. A lot of that was done through — even though we don’t have quantity of seniors, we have quality of seniors. They provide a lot of leadership on the field, not necessarily by their voice but by their play.”

The Mavericks have five seniors, including four starters, who have been invaluable helping the underclassmen grow to form a strong bond with everybody.

“It’s more of friends showing friends experience,” Mountcastle said. “The older classmen showing others, ‘Hey this is what I learned and this is how we’ve done it in the past.’ ... A lot of us have known each other through rec and youth teams, but [a close bond] came along the last few years especially.”

Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz watches senior Ashley Mountcastle practice stick handling skills during a practice Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley finished the regular season 9-2-1 with a 5-1 county mark, tied with Westminster, although the Owls won the county title by virtue of winning the head-to-head matchup. But the Mavericks are the top seed in Class 2A West Region II and host Poolesville in the regional semifinals Monday.

They are hoping their bond and the way the players love playing together is a factor in the postseason.

“I feel like our team chemistry this year is good; we work really well together,” senior defender Caroline Foran said. “Everybody comes to practice every day willing to work hard and we have fun while we do it. We’re excited to see where playoffs will take us.”

At the beginning of the year, Koontz felt the pieces were there for what could make up a special team. The question was how they’d be able to come together.

“If you put it on paper, you know you have the tools, but we were young. It was going to be a matter of how long it took us to jell and learn how to work together,” Koontz said. “We had a lot of players coming up from JV level, so it’s like putting together pieces of a puzzle. You try to make it all work together.”

Advertisement

Senior Eden Kunert works on her passing skills during Manchester Valley's field hockey team practice on Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Gradually, it started to come together.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“At the beginning, we were there, we were showing up, we were working hard. We were good but we weren’t amazing,” Foran said. “Over the season, we’ve gotten much better and we’ve gotten to work well together.”

For Koontz, the point at which it came together was Manchester Valley’s first county game, an overtime win over South Carroll, a game in which both teams entered unbeaten.

“They were a good team and at that point, we won that game in overtime,” Koontz said. “Carroll County hockey is tough. Carroll County hockey is successful, Carroll County hockey is good. And I think opening up with that South Carroll game was a big confidence booster for us.”

On the field, all agree where the Mavericks’ strength lies.

Senior keeper Charlotte Schurman deflects a shot on goal during Manchester Valley's field hockey team practice at the school on Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“We have a really strong defense and midfield,” Foran said. “I think that holds it down really well and we’re able to shut out some of the opponents, keep them out of the defensive circle and we’re able to push the ball up to our circle.”

Advertisement

But when it comes to what will keep their season going, the team’s bond will play a big role.

“How were really able to understand each other on the field and off the field,” Mountcastle listed when asked the key to a long playoff run. “Because our bond as a team is so great as a team off the field, it allows us to make those hits, to make opportunities for our offense and midfield to score. It’s that trust in each other, both on the field and off.”