Manchester Valley field hockey is armed with dominant offensive attack; Mavericks look for return to Class 2A title game

Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz, center, watches a game earlier this season with her assistant coaches. Koontz's Mavericks are undefeated and have allowed just goal this season as they get set for Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal against Glenelg. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Talent, hard work and teamwork.

Manchester Valley field hockey coach Denean Koontz knew from the beginning that her team was going to be something special in large part because the roster was filled with girls that embodied all three principles.

Coming off last year’s Class 2A runner-up finish, Koontz returned this season with a group of girls ready to finish the job and claim the top prize in 2023.

“We have a special group this year,” she said. “From day one everyone has been bought in and ready to put in the extra work.”

Manchester Valley plays Glenelg at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at John F. Kennedy High School in a 2A state semifinal. The Gladiators beat the Mavericks, 2-0, in last year’s state championship game.

This year, the Mavericks have been dominant, finishing the regular season as Carroll County champions with a perfect 14-0 overall record. With a target on their backs heading into the postseason, the Mavericks shut out Winters Mill and Damascus en route to another 2A West Region II championship and trip to the state tournament. They added another shutout over Huntingtown in the state quarterfinals.

While many look at the Mavericks’ 87-1 total scoring differential and think defense, Koontz credits her midfield and attack as vital pieces of the team’s success.

The two position groups combine to make a formidable and dangerous offensive attack, one that Koontz is confident will be the edge as they look toward Wednesday’s state semifinal matchup against Glenelg.

“Our midfield is very athletic,” Koontz said. “They play the entire field. They’re responsible for serving the ball to our attack and providing us with scoring chances and they’ve been doing a great job for us this year.”

A key component in the offense for the Mavericks is that they are as balanced as they are dangerous. Unlike other contenders, the squad boasts a myriad of weapons that Koontz can deploy throughout a game.

Manchester Valley's Amanda Herrold, left, is one of three Mavericks who have scored more than 10 goals this season. She ranks second on the team with 11. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Three Mavericks have reached double-digits in goals this season with attackers Emma Gleespen (14 goals) and Amanda Herrold (11) combining with midfielder Taylor Fique (10) for a three-headed monster that has been giving teams fits all season.

“It’s really important to have different players of all different types on the field,” senior Layla Lagunas said. “We’re all different in our own ways, but we work together really well.”

Even the distribution is diverse on the team this year with Lagunas and Sophie Baer with totaling double-digit assists. The combination of talent and unselfishness makes the Mavericks even more of a complete unit.

“There’s no heroes on this team,” Koontz said. “We utilize every position on the field, which makes us harder to defend because we can move the ball, use our forwards and be a threat from anywhere on the field.”

Along with their togetherness on the field, it’s the team’s closeness that has propelled them throughout the season. The team is often inseparable in school and even more outside of the building thanks to team dinners and player-led workouts that take place before practice officially starts. It has been a big reason confidence is sky-high for the girls as they find themselves just two wins away from an undefeated season and a state championship.

“The togetherness of the team and the trust that we’ve built has been a big thing for us,” Baer said. “It’s allowed us to play better because that bond, it translates to on the field.”