Manchester Valley cheerleading captures Carroll County winter championship

Manchester Valley cheerleading made history in the fall, winning the program’s first county championship. Repeating in the winter wasn’t as simple as running out the same team and same routine to get the same result.

The team experienced turnover from season to season and another title was far from a sure thing. Still, the Mavericks grew together as the season went on and earned their second county championship.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t really expected. It’s a pretty new team, we had some returners, some kids came up from JV to varsity this season,” coach Tabetha Harding said. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season we weren’t really sure if we were going to be able to field a competitive varsity team. But this group of kids really came together. They really rely on one another and they grew so much this season.

“We have a couple all-star kids who don’t cheer in the winter, then we have two girls who wrestle in the winter instead of cheer. But we had a couple new kids who didn’t cheer in the fall, one played volleyball, another played soccer. It was a whole new team, whole new routine.”

Advertisement

The Manchester Valley cheerleading team poses with their plaque after winning the Carroll County winter championship. The Mavericks backed up their fall county title despite having a relatively new group this season. (Tabetha Harding)

Morgan Mitchell is one of the new varsity athletes for the winter.

“I think we all got close and found the common goal,” she said. “It wasn’t necessarily to win, but it was to put out our best work. I think when you have a team of people all on the same page, plus the confidence boost of winning counties in the fall, it gave us so much confidence and motivation moving forward.”

Despite it being a new group, the Mavericks wore the label of county champions and wore it proudly.

“I think overall, I knew the kids wore it on our shoulders,” Harding said. “‘You’re the reigning champs, so that says a lot about you, especially to win twice in one year.’ So I think to carry that with them, that was really their drive.”

“It’s kind of all connected,” Mitchell said. “Though it can be different people, you’re all under the same title. Us winning in the fall definitely continued over when we had to compete in the winter.”

With that title, though, came a target on their backs. But the athletes rose to the challenge, determined to present their best effort regardless of the competition.

“There was a lot of pressure because we didn’t want to decline after winning in the fall,” Mitchell said. “So we really thought it was important to win a second time in a row, but not just to win, but to put up a performance we were proud of and represented all the hard work we’ve been doing.”

The Manchester Valley cheerleading team poses at the regional meet. “Honestly, in the beginning of the season we weren’t really sure if we were going to be able to field a competitive varsity team. But this group of kids really came together," coach Tabetha Harding said. (Tabetha Harding)

Not only did the Mavericks duplicate their success from the fall by winning another county championship, they exceeded it by taking second in the Class 3A West Regional and advancing to the state championships. On Tuesday at Harford Community College, the Mavericks ended the season sixth in the state in 3A.

Advertisement

“Last fall, we had a stunt fall at regionals, which isn’t characteristically common for these kids,” Harding said. “That is honestly what took us out of the running. ... This season they really drilled their stunts. They are confident in what they put on the floor. They know, when we go out there, there’s a high-percentage chance we are hitting.”

Through it all, Harding said there is a lot of collaboration to ensure they’re competing with the best possible routine.

“I’m all about the coaches and athletes working together,” Harding said. “We don’t dictate practices or routines. We give the kids a lot of input in the routines because they’re the ones competing. Whatever they’re confident in is what I want put out on the floor.”