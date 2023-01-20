Manchester Valley wrestling gets dominant performances in 59-6 win against Century

Manchester Valley's Cru Boog controls and Century's Nick Ellis in the 220 weight class during a wrestling match at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, January 19, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sometimes “boring” gets the job done.

While casual wrestling fans might have left wanting more thanks to the lack of exciting pins, coach Dave Dodson and Manchester Valley fans left impressed as the Mavericks dominated Thursday night’s dual against Century.

The 59-6 win featured several decisive decisions for the Mavericks, including technical falls from Jake Boog and Travis Green in one-sided matchups.

Manchester Valley's Cru Boog controls Century's Nick Ellis in the 220-pound bout during Thursday's dual. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“One of the things we wanted to do against this team was wrestle well,” Dodson said. “I felt like we did that tonight.”

The night started off with a victory for the Mavericks as 220-pounder Craig Boog dominated his match and finished with an 11-2 major decision over Century’s Nick Ellis. The match was just one of Manchester Valley’s major decision victories during the dual. The Mavericks also picked up multiple shutout wins in what was an overall dominant night.

“We’ve been working real hard to correct some mistakes from the last time out,” Jake Boog said. “The results of that hard work showed tonight.”

Toward the end of the dual, Green (145) and Jake Boog (170) put an exclamation point on the team win with dominant performances. While a point less on the scoreboard and potentially less exciting than a pinfall, Dodson knows how a one-sided result like that speaks to how well his guys are doing on the mat.

“With a tech fall, it shows that those kids are continuing to create offensive opportunities,” he said. “They were grinding to put themselves in the right positions.”

Boog enjoys earning technical falls, noting the effect they have on his teammates.

“It feels good, it fires the team up and gets everyone’s momentum going,” he said.

The Mavericks finished the night with a decisive victory, and while it wasn’t full of pins or dramatic finishes, Dodson left extremely pleased with his program’s performance and the team’s outlook moving forward.

“Most people want to see the pin,” he said. “But I love watching them grind and gain offensive opportunities, it was fun to watch.”

Manchester Valley's Camden Yowell works for a pin against Century's Alex Taylor in the 132-pound bout. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley 59, Century 6

113: Dakota Barnard (MV) def Grady Faye (C); 120; Ryan Hydorn (MV) def Peyton Grogg (C); 132: Camden Yowell (MV) def Alex Taylor (C); 138: George Halligan (C) def Ethan Kaminski (MV); 145: Blake Ray (MV) def Cameron Wagner (C); 152: Travis Green (MV) def Joey D’Orsogna (C); 170: Jake Boog (MV) def Dominic D’Amico (C); 182: Gunnar Grimm (MV) def. Ryan Schyler (C); 195: Brayden Farmen (MV) def JT Ferguson (C); 220: Cru Boog (MV) def Nick Ellis (C); 285: Chidima Iziogo (C) def Derek Martin (MV).