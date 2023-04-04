Manchester Valley softball takes advantage of Century errors in 2-0 victory

Manchester Valley's Makenna Deane delivers a pitch to Century's Jordan Currie in the seventh inning of the Mavericks' 2-0 win Monday night. (Timothy Dashiell)

Pitching stole the show as Century and Manchester Valley squared off Monday night. With both squads fighting to establish themselves as top contenders early in the season, Manchester Valley’s Makenna Deane and Century’s Jordan Currie each went the distance with impressive performances.

Two Century errors in the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Mavericks came away with the 2-0 win.

“Both pitchers threw a great game,” Manchester Valley coach Mike Hernandez said. “We got a couple of little bloops and scored a couple runs.”

The game stood scoreless into the sixth inning. With two runners on in the top of the inning, a Century error allowed Manchester Valley to strike first.

A second throwing error on a bang-bang play at the plate netted another run for the Mavericks for a 2-0 lead. Deane finished the job, shutting down a dangerous Century lineup and earning the complete-game shutout.

“It felt great, all my pitches were working for me today,” she said.

Deane struck out nine batters on the night as she seemed in control the entire game. Her chemistry with catcher Claire Smith was on display early as the pair constantly switched locations and pitches, keeping Century hitters off guard and not knowing what to expect from the pair in crucial moments of the game.

“I was just having a good relationship with my catcher,” Deane said. “We were on the same page the whole time.”

Currie was impressive in her own right, displaying some deceptive secondary pitches as she struck out eight. However the defensive lapses behind her proved costly, allowing the Mavericks to hold on for the win.

For Deane, she credits another impressive performance on the mound to the growth of the team. She knows that with her teammates behind her, she has the confidence to continue to play at such a high level.

“With my catcher behind the plate, and the confidence my field has behind me, it helps me pitch better,” she said.