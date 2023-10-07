Manchester Valley football overcomes slow start, picks up 31-6 win over Century

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Manchester Valley’s Jaykob Reitz returned from a hand injury that has kept him out of recent games and the junior wondered how he’d do. If Friday was any indication, he has little to worry about.

Reitz scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards and the Mavericks offensive and defensive lines controlled both lines of scrimmage in a 31-6 win over Century.

Braden Fritz added a 50-yard touchdown reception, a 22-yard field goal and four extra points for Manchester Valley (3-3, 2-2) in the win.

“We played a much better second half,” Mavericks coach Bernie Koontz said. “Century came out and played a very good first half, but we made some adjustments and the kids responded.”

Manchester Valley moved the ball in the first quarter but the Mavericks often were their own worst enemy. Penalties and mistakes left the game scoreless until well into the second quarter. Then things began to change.

After taking over at their own 31-yard line, the Mavericks used an 11-play, 69-yard drive to get on the board. Most of the damage in the drive came on the ground, but quarterback Gene Magin completed a 16-yard pass to Troy Letizia for a key third down conversion. Four plays later, Magin called his own number and rambled in for a 7-0 lead with 3:08 left in the half.

A Century fumble on the first play of the ensuing possession led to another opportunity for the Mavericks. Manchester Valley took over at the Century 40 and drove to the 5. From there, Fritz kicked a 22-yard field goal with five seconds left in the half to run the lead to 10-0 at the break.

In the second half, the Mavericks got the ball following a Century punt at the Knights’ 33. Seven plays later, Reitz snuck in from the 3-yard line to make the lead 17-0 after the extra point.

Manchester Valley held the Knights on their next possession, and after a short punt the Mavericks took over at midfield. The Mavericks wasted no time as Magin found Fritz wide open on a flea flicker on the first play of the drive and delivered a dart that was caught at the 5-yard line and allowed him to walk in untouched for a 24-0 lead.

“It was a new play we added,” Fritz said. “The main premise is to sell the blocking and I got open and had space to work. It was a good ball by Gene, and I worked after the catch to score that touchdown.”

Century's Eldon Helmick tries to tackle Manchester Valley's Jaykob Reitz. (Thomas Walker/Carroll County Times)

The teams traded touchdowns in the final quarter, with Reitz scoring for the Mavericks on a 6-yard run, and third-string quarterback JT Ferguson scoring for Century from 9 yards out on the last play of the game to avoid the shutout.

“I know the score didn’t go how we wanted to, but for the first time tonight I actually saw life in Century football,” Knight’s coach Dave Ferguson said. “We played a great opponent, but for the first time we played together as a team. That’s really all I can ask for.”