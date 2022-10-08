Manchester Valley football gets back on track with dominant 35-0 win over Century

Manchester Valley running back Benjamin Pitta, #10, finishes off a long run resulting in a touchdown during a football game against Century at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, October 7, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

A cold win swept through Northern Carroll County on Friday night, putting a chill on the folks who braved the elements to watch high school football. For senior Ben Pitta and Manchester Valley, though, Friday night felt just fine, thank you.

“This is like a breath of fresh air,” said Pitta, who rushed for 113 yards on 13 carries to lead the Mavs (2-4, 1-3) to a 35-0 homecoming win over visiting Century (1-5, 1-2) in a Carroll County League game. “This is just what we needed go get us back on track again.”

Quarterback Jake Boog threw two touchdown passes, both to senior Markel Brown, and ran for a score in the win.

Facing a tough slate of opponents in Liberty, South Carroll, and Westminster in the last three weeks, the Mavericks were handed three consecutive losses. Friday night was an opportunity to right the ship, and Manchester Valley certainly took advantage of it.

“It’s not like these kids didn’t work hard [in the previous three games],” Mavericks coach Bernie Koontz said. “We played with them for three quarters. Tonight, though, we went out and made some plays. We got our running game going, and that’s a credit to our line and our running backs.”

Manchester Valley's Hayden Askew, left, Cru Boog, bottom, and Blake Ray, right, take down Century running back Trey Helmick during a game Friday night. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mavericks went to work early in the second. After a Manchester Valley punt was called back, the Mavs made the most of the second chance. On the first play after the penalty, Pitta took a handoff from Boog and burst through the middle of the line. He ran untouched down the far sideline for a 65-yard touchdown, giving Manchester Valley a 7-0 lead with 10:33 left before the half.

“I cut behind my fullback, Cru Boog, and he created a big hole,” Pitta said. “From that point on, it was just off to the races. I think that built momentum for us, and we just picked it up from there.”

The Mavericks added to their lead on their next possession. Taking over at the Century 40, Jake Boog crafted a four-play, 60-yard scoring drive to extend the lead. The biggest play came when Boog found a wide-open Markel Brown down the left sideline for a 25-yard touchdown to take a 14-0 lead with 4:20 to play.

After a three-and-out by the Knights, the Mavs took over in great field position with 3:41 left in the half. It only took five plays before they cashed in again, this time using a 2-yard run by Pitta with 1:08 left to extend the lead to 21-0.

After the half, the Mavericks picked up right where they’d left off.

On the opening series, it took just five plays to add to the lead. On the last one, Boog dropped back and found Brown again, this time in the middle of the field. Brown juked a defender and ran down the near sideline for a 30-yard score, giving Manchester Valley a 28-0 lead with 2:42 gone in the second half.

Manchester Valley running back Benjamin Pitta (10) finishes off a long touchdown run during Friday night's win over Century. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

On the ensuing kickoff return, the Knights fumbled, and the Mavs used the short field to cash in again. On this one, Boog called his own number from 2 yards out to run the score to 35-0 with 4:56 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

“It feels great to get this one,” Jake Boog said. “We started to run the ball, and that opened up everything else. The wideouts started to get open, and we finally played together as a team.”

The Mavs will turn into road warriors for the next two games against Francis Scott Key and Poolesville. Koontz hopes Friday’s win was just the start for his team.

“We’ll regroup in practice and get ready for Key next week,” he said. “Let’s see if we can get on a run, and get a home playoff game. We just have to keep getting better.”

Manchester Valley 35, Century 0

CN — 0 0 0 0 — 0

MV — 0 21 14 0 — 35

MV – Pitta 65 run (Fritz kick)

MV – Brown 25 pass from Boog (Fritz kick)

MV – Pitta 2 run (Fritz kick)

MV – Brown 30 pass from Boog (Fritz kick)

MV – Boog 3 run (Fritz kick)