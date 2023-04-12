Manchester Valley boys lacrosse blends its youth and veteran leadership in 7-5 victory over Century

Manchester Valley's Nicolas Grimm (9) celebrates with J.T. Calhoun (22) after Grimm scored a goal during a boys lacrosse game between Manchester Valley and Century, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Manchester. Manchester Valley won 7-5. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

Growing pains are inevitable with young teams.

Manchester Valley boys lacrosse came into the season with three seniors — two of which are goalies. Such a young roster virtually guaranteed growing pains for coach John Piper this season. But as the Mavericks’ youth continues to play together, the team’s veterans stepped up Tuesday night in a 7-5 victory over Century.

“I think we really handled adversity well,” Piper said. “Defense played really well.”

Things didn’t look good early for the Mavericks. Defensive lapses and communication issues arose as the Knights threatened at the beginning moments of the game. Luckily, Piper was able to turn to JT Calhoun to lead the way.

The senior finished with a hat trick, leading the Mavericks as they went on the attack. Calhoun has been leading by example all season as he plays alongside a group of sophomores and freshmen on his side of the ball.

“JT’s sort of the leader, the quarterback on our attack,” Piper said. “He does a nice job.”

Manchester Valley's Nicolas Grimm (9) celebrates with J.T. Calhoun (22) after Grimm scored a goal during a Tuesday's game against Century. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

Calhoun understands his role and how with the lack of seniors, it’s up to him to provide guidance to his young teammates, especially when they go through tough moments.

“We got a lot of young freshmen and they’re gonna make some dumb mistakes,” he said. “But I try to not like yell at them and make it a teaching moment.”

On defense, Manchester Valley was led by another veteran in defenseman Reid Bartles. With Bartles at the helm, the Mavericks were able to prevent the Knights from going on a game-changing run. Despite giving up two late goals in the fourth, the Mavericks held on for a hard-fought win.

“We noticed a lot of matchups that we could take advantage of,” Bartles said. “Once the defense started picking up on what they were doing, we were able to adjust and shut it down.”

Manchester Valley's Braden Fritz looks to pass during Tuesday's game against Century. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

Tuesday night’s win revealed to Piper a lot about his team as it moves forward on the season. He knows that with leadership in place, he can have multiple on-field coaches ready to lead at a moment’s notice. Also, despite having such a young roster, Piper has a team ready to compete and win tough county games.

“We’re immature and don’t have quite the lacrosse IQ,” he said. “But we’re OK with making mistakes, we just keep grinding and stay with the process.”

Manchester Valley 7, Century 5

MV- JT Calhoun (three goals); Nick Grimm (two goals); Gavin Reid (one goal, one assist); Ryan Clark (one goal).

C- Ryan Ellis (two goals); Brad Brown (one goal, two assists); Cooper Santos (one goal).