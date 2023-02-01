Brendan Luddy, Grant Miller come up big as Manchester Valley boys basketball completes sweep of Century with 54-40 win

Manchester Valley's Xavier Bowman (1) shoots the ball during a boys basketball game between Century and Manchester Valley, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Eldersburg. Manchester Valley won 54-40. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

The feeling was so nice, Manchester Valley boys basketball did it twice.

After picking up the program’s first-ever win against Century in the initial meeting between the teams this season, the Mavericks hit the road and completed a regular season sweep of the Knights with a 54-40 win.

While Brendan Luddy put on yet another impressive scoring performance, key minutes from Grant Miller and other reserves made the difference as the Mavericks got off to a great start and pulled away as the game went on.

With one of Carroll County’s leading rebounders, Braylen Williams out for the game, the Mavericks’ depth was tested early. That test was made even harder with Luddy slowed down in the first half with two fouls. Still, Manchester Valley was able to keep the ball moving and jump out to an early lead.

Miller and Carter Strohman stepped up. Each knocked down 3-pointers that instantly quieted the Century student section, taking advantage of ball movement that was on display all night.

“It was my team,” Miller, who finished with 11 points said. “Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

With Williams out and Luddy in foul trouble, coach Chris Wunder relied on his bench players, specifically Miller, to step into increased roles. He knew based off the work in practice that Miller was ready for whatever the staff threw at him.

Manchester Valley's Brendan Luddy shoots a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter during Tuesday's game at Century. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

“We talked in practice about what his role is,” Wunder said. “He’s put in extra time shooting lately, which is paying off into the game.”

That extra work was on display and with Miller’s double-digit scoring effort in the first half, the Mavericks were able to jump out to a six-point halftime lead.

Luddy was back on the floor In the second half and his scoring took Manchester Valley to another level. With Miller’s big first half earning him extra attention from Century defenders, Luddy’s job was made easier as the junior played more like himself, knocking down shot after shot and finishing with 11 points of his own.

Manchester Valley's Xavier Bowman passes around Century defenders during Tuesday's game. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

“I just let the game come to me in the second half,” Luddy said. “If they overplayed me, I just hit open shooters.”

Manchester Valley’s second-half offense provided open shots for Miller, Luddy and even Markel Brown inside as it took command of the game.

“They executed better than us,” Century coach George Wunder said. “Executed better than us offensively and defensively and I think that was evident in the game.”

The Mavericks used a lopsided second half to extend the lead and win by double-digits. With the victory in large part thanks to some reserves stepping up after being forced into bigger roles, Miller knows what a win like this means for team morale as the Mavericks continue to chase after the Carroll County crown.

“We’re getting much better as a team,” he said. “And it pays off.”