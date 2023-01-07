Manchester Valley boys basketball picks up program’s first-ever win over Century, 64-53

After coming out of the locker room soaking wet following a victory shower courtesy of his team, Manchester Valley coach Chris Wunder took a second and reflected on what was a historic night personally and professionally.

Not only was Friday’s win the first for Wunder over Century coach — and big brother — George Wunder, it also marked the first win against Century in Manchester Valley boys basketball history, as the Mavericks held off a late Knights run and cruised to a 64-53 victory.

Manchester Valley's Xavier Bowman cuts through Century defenders on his way to the hoop during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“They’ve had our number for quite some time,” Chris Wunder said. “It’s extra special that we were finally able to break through and say we beat them.”

Manchester Valley, who came into the game with a double-digit losing streak against Century, started the game aggressive. The Mavericks crashed the boards and made the effort to make the unselfish pass to find the open man.

The ball movement proved crucial as the Mavericks were able to end the first quarter with a seven-point lead.

“We came out hard,” Manchester Valley’s Xavier Bowman said. “Our intensity from the beginning really made the difference, it was a team win today.”

Bowman kept the tempo and intensity up for Manchester Valley going into the second quarter. He finished the game with 10 points, one of five Mavericks to finish in double figures.

Manchester Valley's Brendan Luddy looks to drive past Century's Ben Chenoweth. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century, however, would not be denied as it rode the hot hand of Andrew Marcinko.

Marcinko, who led all scorers with 23 points, flashed his ability to score at all three levels. His scoring kept the Knights close as they went into the half only down two points and with all the momentum.

Going into halftime, Wunder knew his Mavericks were facing an issue that has plagued them all season.

“Our problem all year has been finishing,” he said. “So I told them, when things go wrong, we just have to keep moving forward.”

His message resonated and the Mavericks came out hot. They started the second half on an 11-2 run spearheaded by Bowman, who dished to open shooters while keeping the pace and limiting turnovers. After back-to-back 3-pointers by Carter Strohman and Brendan Luddy, Manchester Valley pulled away in the third, ending the quarter up 10.

Advertisement

“Credit to them,” Century coach George Wunder said. “They placed great defense forcing us to take tough threes, and then on the other end, they shot really well themselves.”

The win, the third on the season for the Mavericks, was an opportunity to bounce back from a loss to Oakdale, and also a chance to prove to the rest of the county that they’ll be a team to be reckoned with the rest of the season.