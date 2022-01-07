Strong 3-point shooting propels Century boys basketball to 57-35 victory over Manchester Valley

“Just be consistent in what we do,” Wunder said of his message to the team during that timeout. “We’ve got an experienced team with a lot of seniors, but with COVID last year, limited game experience. So, just trying to be consistent for four quarters and really execute what we’re trying to do from beginning to end. I think we had a little lapse there where we weren’t where we’re supposed to be defensively and took a couple of bad shots. That’s what leads to runs, so the timeout was to settle us down and remind us how we got that lead in the first place.”