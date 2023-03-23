Manchester Valley softball overcomes early deficit, defeats C. Milton Wright, 17-7

Down five runs to C. Milton Wright after a disastrous top of the first inning, Manchester Valley softball coach Michael Hernandez didn’t flinch. He knew with all the work his team put in at the plate in the offseason, it would take more than five runs to defeat his Mavericks.

“They came out smacking the ball pretty good,” he said. “But I knew we had what it takes to respond.”

The Mavericks responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first and never stopped hitting as they went on to defeat C. Milton Wright, 17-7, in their season opener.

“It’s great to get the first one,” Mavericks pitcher Makenna Deane said. “I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The Mavericks notched 16 hits in a productive day at the plate for most of the lineup. Deane, April Bitzel, Ashlee Hipsley, Alex Carroll, Kasey Thomas and Brooke Sims all started their seasons strong with multi-hit games.

Bitzel went 3-for-3, shaking off any rust from preseason scrimmages and practices.

“I was very happy with it because I did not hit this well in the scrimmages,” she said. “I got a little bit of luck, found some holes in the field and started the offense up a little bit.”

On the mound, Deane shook off a rough first inning where she gave up five runs. She held the Mustangs scoreless for three straight innings while her team’s bats came to life.

Deane finished with six strikeouts, crediting her bounce-back performance to the adjustments she and Hernandez made.

“I worked on coming out with a different approach, moving the ball, trying to catch them off guard a little bit and trusting in my defense behind me to make plays,” she said.

For Hernandez, the offensive explosion was inevitable. Coming off a regional semifinal appearance last season, he plans on taking a tough and aggressive offensive team even further.

“We work a lot on our offense,” he said. “We take great pride in our bats, one through nine, we bring a heavy stick.”

Mavericks baseball can’t overcome slow start

The Mavericks fell behind early and couldn’t come back against the Mustangs, falling 9-6. Down 9-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Manchester Valley (0-1) rallied and put three on the board, but the comeback attempt stalled and C. Milton Wright escaped with the victory.

Jacob Gouge and Gene Magin lead the Mavericks with two hits each. After being held scoreless the first three innings, A RBI double by Angel Stewart got the Mavericks on the board. Gouge and Magin also notched RBIs on night for the Mavericks.