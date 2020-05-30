xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Manchester Valley High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By
Carroll County Times
May 30, 2020 6:00 AM

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Manchester Valley High School.

The Mavericks’ football team earned a spot last fall in the Class 3A East playoffs, led by first-team all-county running back Nathaniel Costley and talented quarterback Garrett Deltuva. The teammates are both headed to play Division III football, with Costley bound for Franklin & Marshall and Deltuva off to Stevenson.
Advertisement

Man Valley started 4-0 last season, won its regional playoff opener, and finished 6-5.

The Mavs’ baseball team has six college-bound players, and their boys lacrosse team has five. Girls lacrosse features three such athletes, and the school’s wrestling team has two.

Liberty High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20 »

Thomas Chenoweth is off to McDaniel College and Connor Livingston is headed for Alvernia. Both of them helped Man Valley reach the 3A state dual-meet tournament finals last season, and post a 40-3 record in dual meets (5-1 in Carroll County Athletic League action). Chenoweth finished his prep career with the second most wins in program history.

Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year Amelia Saunders is committed to Division II DeSales University.

Manchester Valley recently created a video to recognize many of its college-bound senior athletes, and shared it via social media.

Girls Basketball

Amelia Saunders, DeSales University

Baseball

Tyler Allen, Frederick Comm College

Brett DeWees, York College

Eddie Meredith, Albright

Ty Morris, Montgomery County Comm. College

Advertisement

Matthew Myers, Randolph Macon

Kyle Scott, Lackawanna Comm. College

Football

Nathaniel Costley, Franklin & Marshall

Garrett Deltuva, Stevenson

Boys Lacrosse

Garrett Boerner, CCBC-Essex

Grant Boerner, CCBC-Essex

Ethan Pratt, Goucher

Chad Schaffer, Elizabethtown

Connor Trump, CCBC-Essex

Girls Lacrosse

Emily Herrold, Allegheny College

Maddie Mitzel, Meredith College

Belle Wade, Gettysburg

Boys Soccer

Brayden Safley, York College

Girls Soccer

Kenzie D’Anthony, York College

Molly Smith, Alderson Broaddus

Softball

Kassidy Johnson, Mount St. Mary’s

Boys Track & Field

Austin Counterman, Hood College

Colin Evans, York College

Wrestling

Thomas Chenoweth, McDaniel College

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Connor Livingston, Alvernia

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement