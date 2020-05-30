Manchester Valley High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Manchester Valley High School.
The Mavericks’ football team earned a spot last fall in the Class 3A East playoffs, led by first-team all-county running back Nathaniel Costley and talented quarterback Garrett Deltuva. The teammates are both headed to play Division III football, with Costley bound for Franklin & Marshall and Deltuva off to Stevenson.
Man Valley started 4-0 last season, won its regional playoff opener, and finished 6-5.
The Mavs’ baseball team has six college-bound players, and their boys lacrosse team has five. Girls lacrosse features three such athletes, and the school’s wrestling team has two.
Thomas Chenoweth is off to McDaniel College and Connor Livingston is headed for Alvernia. Both of them helped Man Valley reach the 3A state dual-meet tournament finals last season, and post a 40-3 record in dual meets (5-1 in Carroll County Athletic League action). Chenoweth finished his prep career with the second most wins in program history.
Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year Amelia Saunders is committed to Division II DeSales University.
Manchester Valley recently created a video to recognize many of its college-bound senior athletes, and shared it via social media.
Girls Basketball
Amelia Saunders, DeSales University
Baseball
Tyler Allen, Frederick Comm College
Brett DeWees, York College
Eddie Meredith, Albright
Ty Morris, Montgomery County Comm. College
Matthew Myers, Randolph Macon
Kyle Scott, Lackawanna Comm. College
Football
Nathaniel Costley, Franklin & Marshall
Garrett Deltuva, Stevenson
Boys Lacrosse
Garrett Boerner, CCBC-Essex
Grant Boerner, CCBC-Essex
Ethan Pratt, Goucher
Chad Schaffer, Elizabethtown
Connor Trump, CCBC-Essex
Girls Lacrosse
Emily Herrold, Allegheny College
Maddie Mitzel, Meredith College
Belle Wade, Gettysburg
Boys Soccer
Brayden Safley, York College
Girls Soccer
Kenzie D’Anthony, York College
Molly Smith, Alderson Broaddus
Softball
Kassidy Johnson, Mount St. Mary’s
Boys Track & Field
Austin Counterman, Hood College
Colin Evans, York College
Wrestling
Thomas Chenoweth, McDaniel College
Connor Livingston, Alvernia