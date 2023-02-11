Mackenzie DeWees, a Quinnipiac women’s basketball standout and Manchester Valley graduate, returns to home state to play Mount St. Mary’s

There will be a bigger section of away team fans than usual inside the PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg on Thursday as Carroll County looks to support one of its hometown heroes in her return.

Former Manchester Valley star Mackenzie DeWees, daughter of Mavericks girls basketball coach Heather DeWees, will play in what will most likley be her final collegiate game in her home state when her Quinnipiac Bobcats travel to Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Quinnipiac's Mackenzie DeWees, a Manchester Valley graduate, is introduced in the starting lineup before Quinnipiac's game against St. Peter's in the last season's MAAC tournament. (Bill Streicher)

The matchup has extra meaning to the family as the elder DeWees happens to be a 1,000-point scorer and Mount Saint Mary’s Athletics Hall of Famer.

Mackenzie is regarded by many as one of the greatest basketball player to come out of the area. A four-time Carroll County Times girls basketball Player of the Year, DeWees holds the boys and girls career scoring record in the county with over 2,100 career points.

Taking her talents to Connecticut for college, she earned first team all Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors in 2020 and 2021. She was named the 2021 MAAC Player of the Year after getting diagnosed with celiac disease the season before. She scored her 1,000th career point and finished top-five in the NCAA in steals last season.

“I feel blessed that she gets to play on my old court at the Mount and have her friends and family see on of the final games of her collegiate career,” Heather DeWees said.

DeWees has battled a knee injury all year but is on track to play Thursday. The Bobcats (16-7, 11-3) are second in the MAAC looking to reach the NCAA Tournament after appearing in the women’s NIT last season. The Mountaineers (9-13, 5-8) sit in eighth place.