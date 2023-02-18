Manchester Valley graduate Mackenzie DeWees’ career comes ‘full circle’ during homecoming return with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac's Mackenzie DeWees, front, center, sits with family and friends when the former Manchester Valley standout returned to the area to play a college game at Mount St. Mary's. (Heather DeWees)

Mackenzie DeWees’ homecoming almost didn’t happen.

A knee injury, followed by complications after the procedure, put the 2021 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year’s career in limbo for months. Despite the setbacks, DeWees, a Manchester Valley product and current Quinnipiac star stayed strong.

With her tenacity, mental toughness and a positive attitude that spread throughout the Bobcats program, Mackenzie fought her way back on the court. Thanks to conference realignment, DeWees returned home when Quinnipiac played at Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday for one final game in front of the many who supported one of Carroll County’s best through good times and bad.

“It’s definitely a full circle moment, being able to play in front of my friends, family and community who essentially raised me and brought me up,” DeWees said.

With a small section of fans behind her — including her mother, Mount St. Mary’s Hall of Famer and current Manchester Valley coach Heather Wable DeWees, Mackenzie notched eight points, four rebounds and three assists in the Bobcats’ 75-55 win. The game doubled as a sweet payoff for Mackenzie and her support system following a career filled with success, trials and uncertainty.

“To see her play in my home arena where I played, where I met my husband is amazing,” Heather, who was a 1,000-point scorer and on two Mountaineers NCAA Tournament teams, said. “She was told it was over but she elected to fight the odds.”

Before she could start her fifth season as a graduate student at Quinnipiac, Mackenzie tore cartilage in her knee. She underwent a knee scope procedure in December after cortisone and PCP injections failed to alleviate pain and improve her condition.

“I was having trouble, I couldn’t run,” she said. “I couldn’t do daily activities such as the stairs or anything like that.”

Quinnipiac's Mackenzie DeWees, a Manchester Valley graduate, is introduced in the starting lineup before Quinnipiac's game against St. Peter's in last season's MAAC tournament. DeWees overcame a knee injury to return for the end of her fifth season with the Bobcats. She returned home Thursday in a game against Mount St. Mary's. (Bill Streicher)

It was shortly after the surgery when Mackenzie noticed some pain in her calf. After doctors sent her in for an ultrasound, she received the devastating news that she had blood clots in her leg.

The 22-year-old was sidelined indefinitely and placed on blood thinners. A scary moment for her and her family.

“Watching such a young girl be on blood thinners, it changed her personality,” Heather said. “It affected her emotionally, affected her physically. She’s this high-profile athlete and all of a sudden she’s forgetting stuff.”

With her career in limbo, a waiting game ensued. Every couple of weeks she would go into the doctor’s office and get scanned to see if the clots had gone away. If the clotting hadn’t gone away, she’d stay on the thinners, off the court and get scanned again in two weeks.

“It was luck to be honest with you,” Makenzie said. “I could have gone the whole season with the clots or they could clear up so at that moment, it was pretty much in God’s hands. I was playing the waiting game.”

“I’d sit in my office and look at the clock and think, ‘OK, in half an hour I should be getting a text message or a call soon with an update,” Mackenzie’s father, Jim DeWees, said.

The longer she had to wait, the more her season and career slipped away. With Mackenzie at Quinnipiac, 300 miles and five-plus hours away from her family, all anyone could do was wait and hope as some difficult decisions had to be made.

“When you talk about blood clots, that’s nothing to mess with,” Jim said. “We made the decision that if they didn’t clear up soon, it was time to just pack it up and bring her home to start the next chapter of her life.”

Mackenzie DeWees was the 2021 MAAC Player of the Year and helped Quinnipiac reach the 2022 Women's NIT. (Bill Streicher)

There were moments of fear and uncertainty. There were nights Mackenzie would call home crying in frustration. Still, she remained determined to return, staying disciplined with her cardio, diet and nutrition. She was also a fixture on the Bobcats’ bench, cheering on her teammates.

“You would not have known on that Quinnipiac bench that Mackenzie was going through what she was going through,” Heather DeWees said. “She was cheering, talking with coaches, doing exactly what she needed to do as if she was performing in a game.”

Through it all, her support system kept Mackenzie going. All the positive messages and encouragement helped her through the toughest moments.

“People that I had grown up around really just sent great messages,” she said. “Coaches that are coaching against my mom are telling her how proud they are of me and how they hope I got to play this year. Simple words like that, they really go a long way.”

Perhaps the most devastating part of her absence was that healthy, banged up, tired, it didn’t matter — whenever Mackenzie DeWees hit the floor, she was special.

[ Mackenzie DeWees leads Quinnipiac into the 2022 Women's NIT ]

A standout at Manchester Valley, coached by her mother, she was named Carroll County Times girls basketball Player of the Year four years in a row. After over 2,100 career points, over 1,000 rebounds and over 500 steals, Mackenzie took her talents to Quinnipiac, pairing her with coach Tricia Fabbri.

“We saw her on the AAU circuit and then brought her in for a camp where we could see her and get to know her intimately,” Fabbri said. “From there it was just making connections, I bonded with her mom because of the similarities we had in our lives and we were able to secure the commitment.”

Mackenzie was After being diagnosed with celiac disease as a sophomore at Quinnipiac, but she battled back. Readjusting her diet and lifestyle, DeWees averaged 13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds as a junior, being named 2021 MAAC Player of the year. She scored her 1,000th career point and finished top five in the NCAA in steals in 2022, leading the Bobcats to the Women’s NIT.

Mackenzie chose to use her extra year of eligibility and return for a fifth season, but her injury put a cloud over the year. But finally, she received the word she was hoping for. In mid-January, she was cleared to play. On Jan. 26, DeWees returned to the court during a game at Manhattan. She came off the bench, played 12 minutes and scored one point — but she was back.

“When I was finally cleared, it was a relief because as an athlete, all I wanted to do was be on the court and helping my team,” Mackenzie said. “So I was staying ready for that moment”

She’s played in seven games this year, starting the last five. She’s averaging 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game as Quinnipiac sits second in the MAAC at 13-3 in conference. A lot of the goals DeWees came back for, including a conference title and NCAA Tournament birth, are within reach.

“She makes so many miscellaneous plays that might not come up on the box score,” Fabbri said. “Offensively, her midrange game is outstanding, but it’s really her defensive prowess and her high IQ that makes her so unique.”

Now healthy and back on the court, DeWees is ready to attack not just her final stretch of games, but her future after basketball.

“Whatever Mackenzie does, she approaches it with 100%,” Mackenzie’s fiancè Chris said. “That’s one of the top qualities that I would want in a wife but also one of the qualities that any employer, or friend would be lucky to have as well.”

After following in her mother’s athletic footsteps, she plans to follow her family’s second calling — public service and law enforcement. Jim, the current Sherriff of Carroll County, was a Maryland State Trooper until his retirement in 2014. Heather is in her second term as Clerk of the Carroll County Circuit Court. Her brother Gavin is a Baltimore County police cadet.

With her community and her support system by her side, DeWees, stronger after concurring many trials and tribulations, is set for great things not just the rest of the season, but the rest of her life.