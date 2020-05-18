Westminster’s Lockslea Mayers continuing her wrestling career at New Jersey City University

“My senior year was definitely a game-changer for me. My first year, I was just so new, especially going in as a junior and as a girl. It was very intimidating, very tough," Mayers said. "Going into my senior year, I knew what to expect. I had done stuff over the summer to try and help me improve, but I really think my senior year is when I fell in love with it. I want try harder, I want to win. I’ve never wanted to win more.”