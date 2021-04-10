Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 9): Westminster football moves to 5-0 with convincing win over FSK

Erick Stranko had two of Westminster’s five rushing touchdowns as the Owls ran away from Francis Scott Key for a 40-7 win in Carroll County Athletic League football action Friday night at Ruby Field.
Mason Fisher, had two touchdowns as well for the Owls (5-0), one on the ground and another through the air. Christian Heck and Matt Heath added running TDs as well for Westminster, which concludes its modified fall season next Friday against city rival Winters Mill.
Jarren Rutter ran for a touchdown for the Eagles (0-5), who host Century in their finale next week.
Man Valley 42, Liberty 12
Highlights: Jackson Boothy ran for three touchdowns and the Mavericks (3-2) scored 35 unanswered points to pull away. Owen Murphy added a TD run and Zach Bowen caught a scoring pass for MV, while Ja’Quan Dukes hauled in an interception and returned it for a touchdown. The Lions (2-3) got touchdowns from Sam Evans and Tommy Nelson.
Girls Soccer
Century 4, Man Valley 1
Highlights: Haley Greenwade had two goals and Harli Hamlett added two assists for the unbeaten Knights (6-0). Taylor Chamberlain netted a PK for the Mavericks (3-3-1) to make it 2-1, but Century answered with tow more goals. Caroline Little and Lauren Hackett also scored for the Knights.
Boys Soccer
Winters Mill 3, FSK 0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: On Thursday, Zach Milam and Ethan Sandoval had a goal and an assist each for the Falcons (2-4-2). Andrew Watkins also scored for Winters Mill.