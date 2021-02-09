Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 8): Bowman leads Manchester Valley girls basketball to victory

Carmaya Bowman pulled down 20 rebounds and Manchester Valley defeated Francis Scott Key 39-27 on Monday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Bowman and Reese Kresslein scored seven points apiece, and Taylor Leaman added six for the Mavericks (6-5). Ally Mathias scored 13 for the Eagles (0-10) and Ashlyn Watkins added seven.
JV result: MV, 43-19 (Brenna Murphy 17 points).
Century 60, Winters Mill 44
Highlights: Sam Seledee netted a team-best 15 points and Eva Brandt added 12 for the Knights (8-2). Demma Hall added 10 and Madison Plitt scored nine. Allie Cullison sank three 3-pointers and collected 13 points for the Falcons (2-8) and Veronica Paylor added 10.
Liberty 64, South Carroll 29
Highlights: Alex Bull and Sam Hardy each posted double-doubles for the unbeaten Lions (12-0). Bull had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Hardy went for 18 and 11. Bull added six assists, and Kayla Allen scored 11. Bethany Fowler scored six for the Cavs (6-4).
Boys Basketball
Man Valley 60, FSK 52
Highlights: Zach Bowen poured in 25 points and Ja’Quan Dukes added 17 for the Mavs (2-8). Ryan Rill netted 20 points and Travis Milstreed scored 14 for the Eagles (4-7).
Century 68, Winters Mill 37
Highlights: The Knights ran their record to 9-1 behind 17 points from Noah Riley and 13 from Jimmy Rogers. The Falcons fell to 1-9.