Carroll Varsity Roundup (Jan. 27, 28): South Carroll wrestling rolls Winters Mill

By
Carroll County Times
Jan 28, 2021 9:20 PM

Jake Rippeon earned his 100th career win and South Carroll cruised past Winters Mill 60-12 on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League wrestling action in Winfield.

Ryan Athey, Michael Pizzuto, Anthony Bond, AJ Rodrigues, Rylan Moose, Austin Gidge, Jackson Moore, and Justin Brister joined Rippeon in posting pins for the Cavaliers (7-0). The Falcons (2-4) earned their team points on a pair of forfeits.

Westminster 57, Liberty 22

Highlights: The Owls ran their record to 5-1 behind pins from Kiran Nagana, Ty Streib, Clint Held, Connor Kolarek, and Dillon Hereth. Liberty (1-3) got pins from Anthony Marsico and Justin Richardson, and a major decision from Ryan Ohler.

Man Valley 65, Century 15

Highlights: Connor Ryan, Heathe Hernandez, Vinson Smith, and Jake Boog each recorded pins for the Mavericks (4-2). Caleb Barnhill and Jake Hurst decked their opponents for the Knights (1-4).

Boys Basketball

Winters Mill 43, South Carroll 41

Highlights: On Wednesday, Tyler Sabad scored 13 points and Josh Popielski added 10 for the Falcons (1-2). Karson Pavlik had 12 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 5-2.

Century 50, Man Valley 29

Highlights: On Wednesday, the Knights (4-0) outscored the home team 12-3 in the third quarter and rolled from there. Colby Owings had a game-high 12 points for Century. Ja’Quan Dukes scored nine for the Mavericks (0-6).

Girls Basketball

Liberty 49, South Carroll 25

Highlights: On Wednesday, The Lions ran their record to 7-0 and Alex Bull led the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jess Littlejohn added nine points and eight assists, and Jenna Liska netted eight points. Sam Hardy also grabbed 10 boards. Shannon McTavish had eight points for the Cavaliers (4-3).

Century 51, Man Valley 38

Highlights: On Wednesday, Samantha Seledee paced the Knights (6-1) with 15 points, and Caroline Little and Demma Hall added 13 apiece. Taylor Leaman had nine points and Kendall Reitz added eight for Man Valley (3-4).

