Westminster led Oakland Mills by 10 points at halftime of Saturday’s girls basketball holiday tournament title game, but the host Scorpions battled back and won 55-50 to take the championship in Ellicott City.
Lillian Harris posted a double-double for the Owls (4-3) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Maddie Olexy had nine points and six boards. Emily Davis grabbed five rebounds as well.
Wootton 49, Century 47
Highlight: Eva Brandt collected 14 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knights (3-5) dropped their Williamsport holiday tourney consolation contest. Demma Hall added eight points and Caroline Little scored six.
Walter Johnson 52, South Carroll 49 (OT)
Highlight: Lauren Habighorst led the Cavaliers with 10 points. Sydni Carroll and Rachel Tackett scored nine points apiece.
Oakdale 43, Winters Mill 31
Highlight: Oakdale jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Allie Cullison led the Falcons (2-5) with nine points and Cassidy Knill had seven.
Clarksburg 63, Winters Mill 25
Highlight: On Friday, Clarksburg’s Mika Howson hit seven 3-pointers to set the tone for the Coyotes, who led 28-14 at the half to stay undefeated this winter. Madison Harmening scored seven points to lead the Falcons in their holiday tournament opener.
Boys Basketball
Towson 68, FSK 63
Highlight: The Eagles (1-6) fell in their Mount Hebron holiday tournament consolation game despite 17 points from Liam McGrath, 16 from Ryan Rill, and 14 from Travis Williams.
JV result: FSK, 63-53 (Logan Milstreed 20 points).
Wrestling
South Carroll 2nd at Damascus tournament
Highlight: The Cavaliers totaled 130 points for runner-up status behind champion Cambridge (134). SC’s AJ Rodrigues (126) earned Most Outstanding Wrestler for lightweights, and was one of four champs for the Cavs. He was joined by Michael Pizzutto (106), Ryan Athey (113), and Gage Owen (120). Rylan Moose (145) and Antonio Bradford (170) each placed third.
JV Boys Basketball
Francis Scott Key 50, Mt. Hebron 37: Michael Saghy had 20 points for the Eagles on Friday.