Highlight: The Cavaliers totaled 130 points for runner-up status behind champion Cambridge (134). SC’s AJ Rodrigues (126) earned Most Outstanding Wrestler for lightweights, and was one of four champs for the Cavs. He was joined by Michael Pizzutto (106), Ryan Athey (113), and Gage Owen (120). Rylan Moose (145) and Antonio Bradford (170) each placed third.