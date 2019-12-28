Century’s boys basketball team won its fifth game in a row with a 66-42 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the Liberty Holiday Tournament Freedom Division final at Liberty on Friday.
Justin Wunder led the Knights (6-1) with 26 points, Noah Riley notched 12, and Colby Owings contributed 10. The Knights cruised past Catoctin in their first game of the tournament in a 95-54 win. The Knights’ junior varsity squad won the junior varsity tournament with a 47-35 victory over St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Westminster 78, Chesapeake 71 (OT)
Highlight: Denio Blaney led the Owls (5-2) with 26 points, and Mike Prozeller contributed 18 points. Blaney went 11 for-12 from the free-throw line, and landed on the all-tournament team.
Man Valley 55, Fallston 50
Highlight: The Mavericks (3-3) turned a 13-point deficit into a 31-30 lead entering the fourth quarter and held on in their Holiday Hoops consolation game. Brett DeWees led all scorers with 26 points. Fallston led 25-12 at the half.
Mount Hebron 82, Francis Scott Key 55
Highlight: Travis Williams had 14 points to lead the Eagles (1-5), who dropped their Mt. Hebron holiday tourney opener. FSK plays Towson on Saturday at 4.
JV result: MH, 50-37.
Girls Basketball
Poolesville 49, Century 42
Highlight: Jess Diorio led the Knights (3-4) with 12 points, but they dropped their Williamsport holiday tournament opener. Erin Mellendick and Kaylee Magill had six points apiece for Century, which plays Saturday at 1 in a consolation game.
Liberty 64, Catholic 42
Highlight: Jess Littlejohn led the Lions with 22 points, nine steals, and six assists. Rachel Thiem scored 19 and added added nine steals and 12 rebounds, and Jordan Nastos had 10 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds.
Herndon 62, South Carroll 42
Highlight: Paige Abbott scored 14 for the Cavaliers (0-6) and Rachel Tackett added 11. SC plays Walter Johnson on Saturday at 1 in Game 2 of its Ron Engle Classic at Middletown High.
Westminster 61, Western Tech 46
Highlight: Lillian Harris scored 19 points and notched seven rebounds, and Abby Kindle and Kylie McWilliams scored nine points apiece for the Owls (4-2), who turned a tight contest into a convincing win at the Oakland Mills tourney. Westminster gets the host Scorpions in the title game Saturday at 3.
Man Valley 54, Thomas Johnson 38
Highlight: Amelia Saunders had 17 points and Krysten Lucas drained four 3-pointers for the Mavs (4-3) to score 12. Tessa Boswell had nine rebounds and Casey Meredith handed out five assists in MV’s Holiday Hoops consolation game win.