Liberty held a six-point lead over South River through three quarters in Thursday’s holiday tournament game at Howard High School, but the Seahawks took advantage of some critical fouls and came away with a 58-49 victory.
The Lions fell to 3-3 despite 17 points and 10 rebounds from Rachel Thiem, and seven points from Jess Littlejohn. Jordan Nastos grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists. Liberty faces Catholic in the consolation game Friday at 5:15.
Marriotts Ridge 54, Man Valley 42
Highlight: Amelia Saunders had 17 points and Josey Shaffer added 10, but the Mavs fell to 3-3 and lost their Holiday Hoops opener. Grace Warner had seven rebounds while Saunders added three steals and two assists. Man Valley plays Thomas Johnson on Friday at 3.
Boys Basketball
Hammond 66, Man Valley 58
Highlight: The Mavericks (2-3) fell short in their Holiday Hoops tourney opener. Brett DeWees had 17 points and Zach Bowen netted 14. Man Valley plays Fallston on Friday at 1.
Broadneck 59, Westminster 43
Highlight: The Owls fell to 4-2 in dropping their Glen Burnie holiday tournament game. Chandler Gentzel had 12 points while Denio Blaney and Connor Livingston had eight apiece. Westminster takes on Chesapeake on Friday at 1.
Wootton 65, Liberty 54
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Lions (3-4) went cold in the second quarter and Wootton eventually took advantage in their Liberty Holiday Basketball Tournament Liberty Division game. Elias Rimel and Jayden Adams had 11 points apiece for Liberty, which plays South Carroll in a consolation tilt Friday at 2:30.