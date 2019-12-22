Highlight: On Friday at CCBC-Essex, the Mavericks had 87 points on the boys side and came in runner-up at the eight-team meet. Dunbar won with 115 points. Aiden Neal won the 800 run and Carter Knox took second, and Gabe Szybalski won the 1,600. MV took second in the 4x800 relay, and Nick Jones was second in the pole vault.