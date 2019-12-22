Century’s boys came in third place at Saturday’s HoCo Winterfest indoor track meet at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, led by Tyler Dregely’s gold medal in the 1,600-meter run.
Chet Brunner was second in the pole vault and Dregely ran third in the 1,600 for the Knights, who totaled 35.5 points. North Point won with 63.5 points and Huntingtown was second with 58.
South Carroll (five points) tied for 28th out of 36 teams. The Cavaliers’ girls team placed in a tie for 10th out of 41 teams while Liberty was tied for 26th and Westminster came in tied for 31st. SC’s Grace Siehler was second in the 1,600 run.
Century tied for 15th on the girls side. Allison Everton took second in the high jump.
Man Valley boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Winter Holiday Classic
Highlight: On Friday at CCBC-Essex, the Mavericks had 87 points on the boys side and came in runner-up at the eight-team meet. Dunbar won with 115 points. Aiden Neal won the 800 run and Carter Knox took second, and Gabe Szybalski won the 1,600. MV took second in the 4x800 relay, and Nick Jones was second in the pole vault.
MV’s girls came in with 89 points behind Towson (92) and Elkton (91). Lauren Francino won the 55 hurdles and Carrie Moore won the high jump, while Taylor Shank took second in the 800 and the 1,600.