Manchester Valley and Westminster were tied 12-12 when Connor Livingston pinned Westminster’s Kaden Bryan at 195 pounds to spark the host Mavericks to a 70-12 victory in Carroll County Athletic League wrestling action Friday.

The Mavericks notched 10 pins overall in runs of three and four straight, and MV’s Lee Seipp beat Westminster’s Ty Streib in a 22-8 major decision at 106. The Owls got pins from Jack Gruenzinger (160) and Nathan Hohman (182).

Gerstell goes 2-0 at tri-meet

Highlight: On Thursday, the Falcons (4-0) defeated Bishop McNamara 40-27 and took down Glenelg Country 51-18. Ben Maerten, Marcell Luckie, Rami Tadros, Rocco Ruppert, and Sam Koyfman each posted pins against McNamara; Ruppert, CJ Kovalsky, and Sameer Nasir posted pins vs. Glenelg Country.

Glenelg 53, Century 12

Highlight: On Thursday, Eli Woods notched a pin for the Knights (3-9), who also got wins from Stephen Hurst and Alex Ellis.

Girls Basketball

Atholton 45, Century 44

Highlight: Eva Brandt led the way with 16 points and Jess Diorio scored 12 for the Knights (3-3).

Liberty 51, Mount de Sales 48

Highlight: Jordan Nastos scored 18 points and Rachel Thiem notched 16 for the Lions (3-2). The Lions trailed 42-31 at the end of the third quarter and scored 20 points in the fourth. They also shot 95% from the free-throw line.

Liberty 73, Winters Mill 52

Highlight: On Thursday, Rachel Thiem poured in 31 points to lead the Lions (2-2, 2-0 CCAL). Samantha Hardy added 14 points and Jess Littlejohn scored 13. Veronica Paylor had nine points for the Falcons (2-3, 1-1), who got seven points each from Tay McDonald and Allie Cullison.

Carroll Christian 40, Granite 28

Highlight: On Thursday, Camille Echegoyen surpassed 1,000 career points with 13 in victory for the Patriots (4-3). She added nine rebounds and six steals, while Sophie Wedge grabbed 10 boards and Sydney Wooden netted eight points.

Boys Basketball

Carroll Christian 72, Granite 59

Highlight: On Thursday, Sean Goldsmith collected 19 points, nine steals, and six assists for Carroll (4-6). Josiah Albaugh finished with 18 points and Cam Wooden added 17. Reggie Tinsley grabbed 12 rebounds.

Linganore 64, South Carroll 36

Highlight: On Thursday, Carter Chesney had 15 points for the Cavaliers (0-4), but they trailed 35-17 at halftime and never recovered.

