A fourth-quarter run helped Century to a 43-36 victory over visiting Francis Scott Key on Thursday night in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Caroline Little had 11 points to pace the Knights, who improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the CCAL. Century led by 10 points at halftime and endured a charge from the Eagles (0-5, 0-2), who got 15 points from Ally Mathias.
Boys Basketball
Century 62, Francis Scott Key 51
Highlight: The Knights (4-1, 2-0 CCAL) used a 9-0 second-quarter quarter run to take a halftime lead they never relinquished. Noah Riley had 17 points, Colby Owings scored 15, and Justin Wunder also netted 15 points. Liam McGrath scored 16 and Cameron Brooks had 12 for Key (1-4, 0-2).
JV result: Century, 48-33 (C-Andrew Marcinko 16 points).
Liberty 75, Winters Mill 36
Highlight: Liberty (3-2, 2-0 CCAL) led 26-18 at halftime, then outscored the Falcons (0-6, 0-2) 49-18 in the second half. Steven Talbot and Peyton Scheufele had 12 points apiece for the Lions. Tyler Sabad scored 11 for WM and Garrett Graf had nine.
Howard 74, Winters Mill 28
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Falcons (0-5) got 13 points from Tyler Sabad.
Wrestling
Winters Mill 56, Century 12
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: On Wednesday, WM’s Colby Unkart (138) earned his 100th career win and the Falcons improved to 9-1 (1-1 CCAL). Brady Forte (106), Alex Vagnier (120), Logan Konold (126), Unkart, Cole Reinartz (160), Jake Stiff (170), and Sebastian Springfield (285) all posted pins. Bryan Barista (220) notched a pin for Century (3-8, 0-1).