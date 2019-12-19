Manchester Valley visited Linganore on Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A West dual-meet wrestling tournament final, won by the Lancers in New Market. This time, the Mavericks got some revenge — backed by five pins, they took care of the hosts 45-26 and improved to 9-1 on the season.
Jake Boog (120), Heathe Hernandez (132), Logan Zeigenfuse (138), Nathan Welsh (182), and Connor Livingston (195) each posted pins for Man Valley. Lee Seipp (106) had a tech fall and Thomas Chenoweth (152) won by major decision.
Francis Scott Key 51, Smithsburg 28
Highlight: Logan Hudson (138), Nathan Perry (145), Wyatte Johns (220), and Dustin Burgett (285) all scored pins for the Eagles, who raised their record to 2-3.
Liberty 63, Brunswick 18
Highlight: The Lions improved to 3-6 and got pins from Kai Bailey (106), Matt Slowikowski (120), Luis Lopez (132), Ryan Ohler (138), Anthony Marsico (145), Jacob Slicher (160), McClain Butler (182), Kyle Hutchinson (220), and Luke Collins (285).
Winters Mill 64, St. James 12
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Falcons got pins from Garrett Dell (113), Logan Konold (126), Colby Unkart (138), Hunter Merson (145), Jake Stiff (170), Alex Lowe (182), and Noah Ocasio (195).
Boys Basketball
Manchester Valley 57, South Carroll 46
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Mavericks (2-1, 1-0 CCAL) used a strong fourth quarter to win their county opener, outscoring South Carroll 18-7. Zach Bowen scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Brett DeWees added 18 points for the Mavs. SC (0-3, 0-1) led 31–25 at halftime, and Karson Pavilek finished with 16 points.