Highlight: Amelia Saunders canned six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in leading the Mavericks (3-1, 1-0 CCAL). Twelve of the Mavericks put at least one point on the scoreboard, with Kass Johnson netting seven and Ellie Boswell scoring five. Johnson added six rebounds and five assists for the Mavs (3-1, 1-0 CCAL). Saunders had five boards and four steals. Rachel Tackett paced the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-1) with 17 points, and Lauren Habighorst added 10.