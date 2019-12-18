Liberty held Francis Scott Key to 16 second-half points and pulled away for a 57-47 victory in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Tuesday night in Eldersburg.
Peyton Scheufele had 11 points and Nate Kent added 10 while controlling the boards in the second half for the Lions (2-2, 1-0 CCAL). The Eagles (1-3, 0-1) had a strong start, and Ryan Rill scored a game-high 26 points. FSK led 31-29 at halftime, but trailed 42-41 after three quarters and couldn’t recover.
Century 75, Fallston 41
Highlight: Justin Wunder scored 29 for the Knights (3-1) and sank seven 3-pointers in the process. Noah Riley added 18 points and Colby Owings scored 14.
Westminster 48, Catonsville 41
Highlight: Erick Stranko had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (3-1), who used stifling defense to earn a tough road win. Chandler Gentzel had 10 points and five boards, while Denio Blaney added eight points and five assists.
Girls Basketball
Manchester Valley 66, South Carroll 46
Highlight: Amelia Saunders canned six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in leading the Mavericks (3-1, 1-0 CCAL). Twelve of the Mavericks put at least one point on the scoreboard, with Kass Johnson netting seven and Ellie Boswell scoring five. Johnson added six rebounds and five assists for the Mavs (3-1, 1-0 CCAL). Saunders had five boards and four steals. Rachel Tackett paced the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-1) with 17 points, and Lauren Habighorst added 10.
Century 45, Fallston 38
Highlight: Erin Mellendick hit three consecutive 3-pointers with 3 minutes remaining to put the Knights (2-2) ahead. Mellendick finished with 11 points, and Eva Brandt added seven.
Winters Mill 43, Northeast 36
Highlight: Allie Cullison scored 12 to lead the Falcons (2-2), who outscored their opponent 16-5 in the fourth quarter. WM connected on 17 free throws in the win.
Westminster 47, Catonsville 45
Highlight: Mallory Phillips sank the game-winning free throws with 3.8 seconds to play and the Owls (2-2) snagged a home win. Lillian Harris led the way with 23 points, and she and Meghan Ruth each grabbed eight rebounds.
Gerstell 38, Annapolis Area Christian 32
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: Rachel Manning had 12 points, eight rebuonds, three assists, and two steals to pace the Falcons (5-4, 2-2 IAAM B). Marley Saunders added 12 points and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line to seal the win.