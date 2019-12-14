Winters Mill hosted the annual Grindstone Duals wrestling event this weekend, and the Falcons came away unbeaten to take the team championship.
WM went 7-0 and Leonardtown was second. Old Mill came in third. Noah Ocasio won Outstanding Wrestler for heavyweights, and Falcons teammate Zach Kirby took the award for lightweights.
Ocasio was 7-0 at 195 pounds and Kirby went 7-0 at 132, as did Garrett Dell (113), Logan Konold (126), and Luke Chmar (160).
WM’s Colby Unkart went 6-1 at 138 and Hunter Merson did the same at 145. Alex Vagnier was 5-2 at 120 and Jake Stiff was 5-2 at 170.
Liberty’s Jacob Slicher went 6-1 at 152 and Justin Richardson matched that mark at 160, but the Lions went 1-5 in their duals. McClain Buter was 4-1 at 182 and Kyle Hutchinson was 4-1 at 220.
Ryan Ohler (132) finished at 5-2 for Liberty.
Man Valley second at Bauerlein Duals
Highlight: The Mavericks posted a 7-1 team record, losing only to champion Loyola, at the two-day event at the former North Carroll High School. MV’s Chad Schaffer went 7-0 and reached 100 career wins in the process. Travis Green also went 7-0 for the Mavericks, along with Jake Boog. Nick Lambert finished 4-0.
Grant Warner, Thomas Chenoweth, and Heathe Hernandez each posted 6-1 records, while Kaleb Reid, Lee Seipp, Connor Livingston, and Hunter Green both finished 5-2.
South Carroll wins Battle at the Boro
Highlight: The Cavaliers finished with 351 points to take the title, led by individual champs Venturino Pizzuto (106), Gage Owen (120), Antonio Rodrigues (126), and Antonio Bradford (170). Ryan Athey (113) and Justin Brister (182) were tourney finalists. FSK was fifth out of 15 teams with 207 points.
Wyatte Johns (220) claimed a title for FSK, and Dustin Burgett was second at 285.
Girls Basketball
Gerstell 47, St. Mary’s 46
Highlight: On Friday, Marley Saunders had 24 points and Zoe Urban’s layup with less than 3 seconds to play lifted the Falcons to their first IAAM B Conference win of the year (4-3, 1-2). Gerstell also surpassed last season’s win total. Emily Fenwick scored nine, and Saunders had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Boys Indoor Track
Century wins Dwight Scott Invite
Highlight: On Friday, the Knights finished with 58 points and edged runner-up Tuscarora (56.5) for the team title. South Carroll was sixth (20 teams) with 31 points, Westminster placed eighth (27), FSK was ninth (26), and Man Valley was 11th (24).
Century’s Tyler Dregely won the 1,600 run and Hayden Hebert was second, and Hebert was also second in the 800. Stephen Hurst finished second in the 500 dash, and Chet Brunner got silver in the shot.
Westminster’s Ian Mullen won the 300 dash and Davindra Lewis was second. Key’s Devin Hurst took second in the 55 hurdles, and MV’s 4x800 relay also finished second.
Girls Indoor Track
Century wins Dwight Scott Invite
Highlight: On Friday, the Knights totaled 76 points to clear the 18-team field. South Carroll was second (55), Westminster placed eighth (29), Man Valley finished 12th (20), and Francis Scott Key was 18th (six).
Century got wins from Jasmine Stanton (55 dash), Anna Hackett (800 run), and its 4x200 relay. Isabella Mastria was second in the 300 and Hackett took silver in the 500. SC’s Zelda Hirsch took second in the pole vault.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
MV’s Rubie Goffena won the 3,200, and ran a leg on the Mavs’ winning 4x800 relay. Westminster’s Katie Devilbiss won the shot put.