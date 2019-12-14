Westminster and Howard clashed in inter-county boys basketball action Friday night, and the visiting Lions came away with a 52-50 win.
Conner Levinson led the Owls (1-2) with 10 points, while Denio Blaney added eight points and seven rebounds. Erick Stranko chipped in with eight points and five boards. Westminster and Howard stayed close to one another all night, and the teams both played tough defense down the stretch.
JV result: Westminster, 56-53.
Francis Scott Key 66, Smithsburg 62
Highlight: On Thursday, the Eagles (1-2) notched their first win behind 27 points from Liam McGrath and a double-double from Ryan Rill (13 points, 13 rebounds).
Carroll Christian 55, Rosedale 48
Highlight: On Thursday, Josiah Albaugh, Sean Goldsmith, and Elan Taluy each had 11 points for the Patriots (3-5). Cam Wooden had 10 points and Reggie Tinsley added eight.
Catoctin 71, Manchester Valley 56
Highlight: On Thursday, Man Valley (1-1) got down early and never recovered. Brett DeWees led the Mavs with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Travis Williams netted 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Girls Basketball
Smithsburg 59, Francis Scott Key 34
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Eagles fell to 0-3 despite 11 points from Brooke Boyer and eight from Hailey Mursch.