Winters Mill trailed Century at halftime in a low-scoring Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball clash, but the Falcons did enough to prevail 27-24 on Friday night in Westminster.
Allie Cullison had nine points to lead Winters Mill (1-2, 1-0 CCAL), while Jess Diorio scored eight for the Knights (1-2, 0-1). Century led 16-12 at the break.
Man Valley 63, Harford Tech 33
Highlight: Amelia Saunders paced the Mavericks (2-1) with 24 points while Kass Johnson and Carmaya Bowman had nine rebounds apiece. Bowman scored eight points and Saunders added six boards and four steals.
JV result: MV, 25-9 (McKenna Gummo 6 points, 7 rebounds).
Boys Basketball
Liberty 61, Frederick 48
Highlight: The Lions (1-2) earned their first win of the season behind 15 points from Elias Rimel and a double-double from Nate Kent (12 points, 10 rebounds).
Patterson 61, Winters Mill 34
Highlight: On Wednesday, Khy Torian had nine points and Travis Fullerton scored seven for the Falcons (0-3).
Loyola 59, Gerstell 46
Highlight: On Wednesday, Jeremiah Stanton had 13 points and Noah Spencer added 12 for the Falcons (3-6, 0-3 MIAA B Conference).
Wrestling
River Hill 51, Century 23
Highlight: Bryan Bariste (220) and Alex Ellis (182) earned pins for the Knights, while Carson Fitzgerald (113) earned a major decision.
Marriotts Ridge 56, Liberty 24
FSK goes 0-2 at tri-meet
Highlight: On Wednesday, the Eagles (1-3) lost 42-41 to Mountain Ridge and 61-15 against Williamsport. Nathan Perry went 2-0 for FSK.