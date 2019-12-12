South Carroll’s wrestling team improved to 3-0 with a pair of wins Wednesday, downing Urbana 40-39 on criteria and rolling over host Walkersville 72-12.
Venturino Pizzuto (106 pounds), Ryan Athey (113), Gage Owen (120), Antonio Rodrigues (126), Jake Rippeon (138), Rylan Moose (145), and Antonio Bradford (170) all went 2-0 for SC.
Girls Basketball
Century 30, Southern 24
Highlight: The game was close through two quarters before the Knights (1-1) picked up the pace in the second half. Eva Brandt scored 7 points, and with 8 seconds left in the game Caroline Little hit two foul shots to seal the win.
JV result: Southern, 45-39.
Marriotts Ridge 38, South Carroll 33
Highlight: On Tuesday, South Carroll (0-2) was outscored by 11 in second half and lost its home opener. Rachel Tackett scored 10 points, and Bethany Fowler had 9.
Carroll Christian 30, Frederick Warriors 28
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Pats (3-1) opened up a 10-2 first-quarter lead and held on after that. Camille Echegoyen had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Wooden added 9 points.
Boys Basketball
Manchester Valley 80, Fallston 62
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Mavericks (1-0) used a strong third quarter to pull away from Fallston. Dahon Saunders led a balanced scoring attack with 23 points. Brett DeWees added 16 points, Ja’Quan Dukes had 15 points, and Connor Rugguri scored 14.
JV result: Fallston, 52-51.
Catoctin 74, FSK 54
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Cougars scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles (0-2) in their home opener. Liam McGrath had 13 points and Ryan Rill collected 12 points and 12 rebounds.
JV result: FSK, 53-26 (FSK-Michael Saghy 21 points).
Carroll Christian 71, Frederick Warriors 47
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: On Tuesday, Reggie Tinsley had 19 points for the Patriots (2-5) and Josiah Albaugh, who recently reached 1,000 career points, scored 11. Sean Goldsmith added 11 points and 8 rebounds.