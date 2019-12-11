Senior forward Peyton Scheufele had 21 points in his second game of the new boys basketball season, but it wasn’t enough to lead Liberty to its first victory. Franklin prevailed 86-68 on Tuesday in Eldersburg, dropping the Lions to 0-2.
The Indians led 40-29 at halftime and never looked back. Connor Stewart added 15 points for Liberty, and Steven Talbot scored 11.
Marriotts Ridge 59, South Carroll 47
Highlight: The Cavaliers fell to 0-2 despite 17 points from Luke Anderson and 9 from Alex Warehime. The Mustangs led 28-12 at halftime.
JV result: SC, 69-53.
Hereford 63, Winters Mill 36
Highlight: On Monday, Khy Torian paced the Falcons (0-2) with 12 points while John Bodden and Tyler Sabad each scored 7. The Bulls led 33-6 at the break.
Jemicy 63, Carroll Christian 49
Highlights: On Monday, Reggie Tinsley led the way for the Patriots (1-5) with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Sean Goldsmith added 12 points.
Girls Basketball
Maryvale Prep 37, Gerstell 24
Highlight: Kyle Redman had 10 points and Haley Polk scored six for the Falcons (3-3, 0-2 IAAM B Conference). Gerstell was without a few players who were sick, coach Shane Stem said via email. Claire Neff 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter for Maryvale.
Carroll Christian 49, Jemicy 26
Highlights: On Monday, Sydney Wooden netted 14 points to lead the Patriots (2-1), and Camille Echegoyen tallied nine.
Wrestling
Linganore 47, Century 28
Highlight: The Knights (3-9) got pins from Max Ellis, Jake Hurst, Carson Fitzgerald, and Eli Woods. Stephen Hurst won 10-0 for Century as well, and Ellis earned his 10th win of the year.