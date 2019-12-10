Manchester Valley defeated Dulaney 56-16 in girls basketball action in Manchester on Monday.
Senior Amelia Saunders paced the Mavericks with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals. Freshman Carmaya Bowman contributed eight points and five rebounds, and freshman Casey Meredith notched nine points.
Saunders added three assists in the victory.
Manchester Valley 56, Dulaney 16
Mt. Hebron 45, Westminster 37
Highlight: Maddie Olexy led the way with 11 points and Lillian Harris scored nine for the Owls (1-1). Meghan Ruth notched six rebounds.
Hereford 51, Winters Mill 42
Highlight: The Falcons led 15-14 after the first quarter, but couldn’t hang on against the Bulls. Kaitlyn Heffner led the way with nine points and Allie Cullison and Riley Morano contributed eight points for the Falcons (0-2).
Boys Basketball
Ben Franklin 64, Century 52
Highlight: Noah Riley led the way with 18 points and Matt Daniels and Colby Owings each scored 15 points apiece for the Knights (1-1).
JV result: Century 63, Ben Franklin 42
Westminster 69, Mt. Hebron 68
Highlight: Denio Blaney (18 points, six rebounds) made a free throw with less than 10 seconds left to force Overtime against the Vikings. Blaney hit two free throws with less than 20 seconds left in overtime to win the game. Chandler Gentzel led the Owls in scoring with 23 points and Tyler Buberl had 10 points and three steals.
JV result: Westminster, 62-35