Mount St. Mary’s lost to longtime rival Loyola 64-48 in the 175th edition of the Catholic Clash in men’s basketball action at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Damian Chong Qui led the Mountaineers with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists and Malik Jefferson added 14 points and seven boards. Chong Qui has averaged 16.4 points in the past five games for the Mount (3-7).
Jefferson was 7-for-11 from the field, and the Mount was 2-for-11 from the three-point range.
The Mount holds a 100-75 advantage over the Greyhounds in the all-time series between the two teams.
Ursinus 65, McDaniel 55
Highlight: Mike Wallace led the Green Terror with 11 points and two assists and Greg Scarborough added 10 points and eight rebounds, including three blocked shots.
Women’s Basketball
Ursinus 79, McDaniel 64
Highlight: Mallory Conroy led the Green Terror with 18 points and nine rebounds and Liv Storer notched 14 points. Ursinus scored the final 10 points of the second quarter to open up a 17-point halftime lead en route to earning the victory over the Green Terror (2-5, 0-4 CC).
Boys Basketball
Park School 64, Carroll Christian 54
Highlight: Carroll Christian’s Josiah Albaugh scored his 1,000th point in the second quarter against Park School on Friday. Albaugh led the Patriots with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Catoctin 38, South Carroll 34
Highlight: The Cavaliers scored 18 points in the final quarter, but were unable to pull out the victory against the Cougars. Bethany Fowler, Lauren Habighorst and Rachel Tackett each scored seven points apiece for the Cavs (0-1).