Westminster defeated Fallston 59-46 in girls basketball action on Friday.

The Owls scored 18 points in the first quarter and Lillian Harris scored eight of those points, 23 total. The Owls shot 73 percent from the free throw line and Mallory Phillips had 12 points.

Fallston’s Chantel Curry scored 14 points and Jillian Crawford notched 11. The Owls led 31-25 at the half.

Loch Raven 40, Century 30

Highlight: On Thursday, the Knights took a late lead before falling in their opener. Jess Diorio had 12 points to lead Century.

Winters Mill 43, Tuscarora 28

Highlight: Allie Cullison scored 10 points and Madison Harmening had eight points to lead the Falcons.

Boys Basketball

Westminster 63, Fallston 42

Highlight: Chandler Gentzel scored 15 points and had four assists and Mike Prozeller notched 13 points and six assists for the Owls. Conner Levinson contributed 10 points and five rebounds to lead a solid team effort.

JV result: Westminster, 54-29.

Tuscarora 59, Winters Mill 40

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlight: On Thursday, the Falcons fell behind big early and battled back to get within eight before coming up short in their opener. Jack Mitzelfelt led WM with 11 points.

