Century opened its 2019-20 boys basketball with an out-of-county matchup Thursday against Owings Mills, but the Knights got 37 combined points from Noah Riley and Justin Wunder in their 69-58 victory in Eldersburg.
Wunder led Century with 20 points and Riley added 17, while Spencer Copley scored 15.
JV result: Century, 60-16 (Andrew Marcinko 14).
Calvert Hall 67, Gerstell 52
Highlight: On Wednesday, Dayyan Noble pitched in 24 points for the Falcons (2-5, 0-2 MIAA A Conference).
Girls Basketball
Marriotts Ridge 34, Liberty 31
Highlight: Jess Littlejohn had eight points and five steals for the Lions in their opener, while Rachel Thiem grabbed 10 rebounds. Liberty had a 17-5 lead in the first quarter.
JV result: MR, 28-20 (L-Kate Broom 6 points).
Western Tech 56, Man Valley 43
Highlight: Amelia Saunders totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the Mavericks in their opener. Josey Shaffer netted six points, and Tess Boswell grabbed seven rebounds.
Glenelg Country School 38, Gerstell 36
Highlight: On Wednesday, Marley Saunders had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (2-2, 0-1 IAAM B Conference). Kylie Redman had a team-high 15 points and grabbed eight boards.
Wrestling
South Carroll 45, Middletown 36
Highlight: Venturino Pizzuto (106), Antonio Rodrigues (126), and Brandon Athey (160) each recorded pins for the Cavaliers. Gage Owen (120) recorded a tech fall, and Rylan Moose (152) recorded a major decision.