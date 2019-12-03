Freshman Marley Saunders drained the game-winning shot with 7 seconds to play and Gerstell defeated Concordia Prep 36-35 in IAAM inter-conference girls basketball action Monday night in Baltimore.
Emily Fenwick led the Falcons (2-1) with 14 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Saunders and Kylie Redman had eight points apiece. Gerstell outscored the home team 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons open IAAM B Conference play Dec. 4 at Glenelg Country.
Boys Basketball
John Carroll 64, Gerstell 46
Highlight: The Falcons (2-4) got 15 points from Dayyan Noble and 11 from Jeremiah Stanton. Noble had 15 points Saturday in Gerstell’s 71-46 loss to Sidwell Friends, and Stanton netted 10.