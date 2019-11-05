Jilienne Widener dominated with 35 kills in leading Westminster past Centennial in four sets Monday to advance in the Class 3A East Region 1 volleyball playoffs.
Widener, a senior hitter, added nine digs and three aces in the Owls’ 25-12, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20 win. Sabina Rinda posted 11 kills, Emily Riesner had seven, and Emily Stauder added four.
Stauder and Alexis Troy combined for 54 assists, and Jackie Karcz had nine digs for Westminster (15-0). The Owls move on to place Mount Hebron at home Wednesday in the regional final.