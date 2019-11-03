Highlight: On Friday, Francis Scott Key’s Cole LaPierre finished third in the boys race (17:10.8) and helped the Eagles place eighth out of nine teams at Smithsburg High School. Williamsport won the team crown with 46 points; FSK had 207. On the girls side, the Eagles placed fourth with 135 points behind Maria Leppo (20th) and Halie Albright (21st). Brunswick won the team with 40 points.