Francis Scott Key’s field hockey team pushed Patuxent into double overtime before falling 1-0 in Saturday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal in Lusby.

Emma Buzby made 10 saves for the Eagles (10-4), who saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. FSK coach Lori Knights said Emma Kies made a defensive save, and Rachel Wright played a solid all-around game for the Eagles.

Patuxent advances to face Liberty on Nov. 7 at Paint Branch High School.

Football

Century 42, Havre de Grace 21

Highlight: On Friday, the Knights finished their regular season with a 6-3 record. Dylan Wardle had a rushing and receiving touchdown, while Landon Bruce ran for a TD and threw for one as well. Dereik Crosby and Sean Willet each had rushing scores, and Erik Harrell broke loose for a kick return TD.

Cross Country

Class 1A West meet

Highlight: On Friday, Francis Scott Key’s Cole LaPierre finished third in the boys race (17:10.8) and helped the Eagles place eighth out of nine teams at Smithsburg High School. Williamsport won the team crown with 46 points; FSK had 207. On the girls side, the Eagles placed fourth with 135 points behind Maria Leppo (20th) and Halie Albright (21st). Brunswick won the team with 40 points.

