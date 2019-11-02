South Carroll avoided a winless season with a big second half and pulled away to beat Francis Scott Key 43-30 on Friday night at Parker Field.
The Cavaliers (1-8, 1-5 Carroll County Athletic League) got rushing touchdowns from Antonio Bradford and Dylan O’Neill to highlight a big ground game. O’Neill broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for South Carroll’s first points, and Bradford’s long TD run late in the fourth sealed the victory after FSK trimmed the lead to 36-30.
O’Neill also had a fumble recovery on defense for South Carroll, and Ryder Chalk and Luke Keller each had big fourth-down stops. Richie Summerlin added a sack for SC.
Francis Scott Key (3-6, 1-5) got touchdowns from Bryce Zepp and Reese Sauter, who also converted a two-point play that gave the Eagles a 22-15 lead late in the first half. Zepp also posted a sack on defense.
Liberty 42, Man Valley 7
Highlight: The Lions (6-3, 5-1 CCAL) got two touchdowns from Tommy Nelson and quarterback Nate Kent tossed two TDs while running for another. McClain Butler commanded the defense, and he collected a fumble recovery along with Peyton Scheufele. Tommy Nelson also had a fumble recovery.
Nathan Godfrey hauled in an interception for the Lions after Manchester Valley neared midfield in the second quarter. Zachary Bowen had an interception on defense for the Mavericks (5-4, 2-4) later in the quarter. Nathaniel Costley reeled off a 55-yard touchdown run to help Man Valley avoid the shutout.
Field Hockey
Oakdale 2, Century 1
Round: 2A state quarterfinal
Highlight: The Knights (11-5) fell behind 2-0 and couldn’t recover. Kylie Opatovsky scored from an assist by Maggie Bornyek with less than 2 minutes to play. Century collected 11 penalty corners but couldn’t convert. Claire Hollinger made four saves.