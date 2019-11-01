Manchester Valley sophomore Rubie Goffena added another victory to her cross country resume in finishing first at the Class 3A East Region championship meet Thursday at Centennial High School.
Goffena won in 19 minutes, 41 seconds to take the title. She won the 3A West crown in 2018 en route to being named Times Runner of the Year.
The Mavericks placed seventh out of nine teams with 187 points (Centennial won with 45). Westminster was fifth with 129 points, and freshman Hannah Toth took ninth.
Man Valley (247 points) and Westminster (263) took ninth and 10th out of 11 teams on the boys side. River Hill won with 49 points and Centennial was second with 49.
Mavs sophomore Aiden Neal placed 35th, and Owls junior Anders Madsen was 38th.
Volleyball
Winters Mill 3, South Carroll 2
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: Annalies Blackford had 16 kills and Emily Kowalski added 13 for the Falcons (7-8) in their 25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-5 victory. Sarah Buckingham had 40 assists and six aces for WM, which advances to play Century on Monday. South Carroll finishes at 4-11.
Centennial 3, Man Valley 0
Round: 3A East Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: The Mavericks’ season ended in a sweep by the Eagles. Bella Alder had six kills and Elle Hale had six digs for MV (3-13).
Oakland Mills 3, Francis Scott Key 0
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: The Eagles ended their season at 8-6. Box score information wasn’t reported.
Glenelg 3, Liberty 0
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Lions (3-12) fell to the Gladiators in a sweep. Box score information wasn’t reported.